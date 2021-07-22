Big Brother houseguests kiss to make a third jealous as BB23 cast chills

Derek Frazier is having a lot of fun on Big Brother 23. Pic credit: CBS

The Big Brother 2021 cast is starting to get more comfortable in the house, leading to the emergence of several BB23 showmances.

Early Thursday morning, things got very interesting between a few houseguests on the Big Brother live feeds.

It seems that Frenchie was right to be worried about possible showmances developing in the house, as they are becoming more prevalent on the feeds.

While having fun hanging out in the Head of Household Room during the overnight hours, the BB23 cast created a buzzworthy moment for the cameras.

A Big Brother kiss in the HOH Room

Whitney Williams and Kyland Young took part in a kiss that showed up on the Big Brother live feeds. But it wasn’t exactly as it seemed. Whitney was trying to make Xavier Prather jealous when she leaned in toward Kyland on the couch.

The moment shared below took place on the morning of July 22 at about 12:59 a.m. PT (house time) and could be seen on cameras 1 and 2. It’s still available for live feed subscribers to watch online.

Kyland and Whitney shared a quick kiss on Big Brother 23. Pic credit: CBS

The kiss itself was staged, and it was also very clear to Whitney and Kyland that the camera had re-directed to them. It was also done with Xavier entering the room after he had just taken a shower. The reaction from Derek Frazier, who was also hanging out in the HOH room, was priceless as he looked on.

Also, if you look closely at the kiss, Whitney has placed her thumbs in between her lips and those of Kyland. Without looking closely, though, this could definitely appear like a real kiss and that another showmance is building.

We aren’t ready to rule out a showmance between Whitney and Kyland with the way that they continue to flirt, but that might take an Xavier eviction for it to happen. Ready for some relationship drama to build on Big Brother 2021?

Some Big Brother spoilers helped the BB23 cast relax

The main reason why everyone (well, almost everyone) is so relaxed in the Big Brother house right now is that they already know how the eviction vote is going to go on Thursday night. The BB23 cast knows how it is voting at the Eviction Ceremony, so there isn’t any stress or debate about how things will turn out.

Some fun interactions have been taking place on the live feeds during what amounts to downtime for the houseguests, even though the nominees (Brandon “Frenchie” French and Britini D’Angelo) are still pretty stressed out about what will happen next.

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.