Big Brother finale preview: What does BB23 cast do on finale night?

The Big Brother 2021 finale night is coming up very quickly and that’s when we find out which member of the BB23 cast wins the $750,000 prize.

There are only three people left in the running and they are Xavier Prather, Azah Awasum, and Derek Frazier.

For one of them, their life is about to change in a big way.

Second place still walks away with $75,000 this summer, so just making it to the final two comes with a hefty prize. And there have also been numerous Big Brother rumors about everyone in the top five getting bonuses this year.

On top of those prizes, there is also the $50,000 award going to America’s Favorite Houseguest. Voting is still open for Big Brother fans to help reward their favorite player of the summer.

What will happen on the Big Brother 23 season finale?

A lot is going to take place on the Wednesday, September 29 episode of Big Brother 23. CBS gave the show two hours since there is so much ground to cover. It means host Julie Chen Moonves also won’t be rushed to get through the content in that allotted time.

At the beginning of the episode, Julie will welcome in Big Brother fans and then we are going to find out who won Part 2 of the final Head of Household Competition. We saw on Big Brother 23, Episode 36 that Xavier Prather won Part 1, so this is a battle between Azah Awasum and Derek Frazier.

For readers who want to jump ahead, here are the Big Brother spoilers about Part 2.

As the show rolls on, we are going to get to see the first seven members of the BB23 jury taking part in the jury roundtable for the summer. This is where the members of the jury debate about who should win the show and who played the best game.

During the jury roundtable, we will get to see Kyland Young join them, as he is now the eighth member of the BB23 jury. He didn’t go to the jury house this summer, so the jury roundtable will be the first time that many of them learn he has been evicted. The debate will then continue about how the season progressed.

Later in the episode, Julie will invite the first eight members of the jury to come to the stage and she will ask them questions about the season.

The first five members of BB23 will also return, possibly through live video again. That’s when Big Brother fans will get to see Whitney Williams, Brandon “Frenchie” French, Christian Birkenberger, Travis Long, and Brent Champagne for the first time in quite a while.

The first five evictees will also get to talk a bit about the season, but that segment typically ends up feeling really rushed.

At some point, Part 3 of the final HOH Competition will be played, with the winner then deciding who they want to sit with them in the final two. The person finishing in third place will then go out to join the BB23 jury.

Time to name the Big Brother 23 winner

Once there are only two people left, the BB23 jury will take turns asking questions of the two houseguests. After that, the final two people will give statements about why they feel they deserve the $750,000, and then the BB23 jury will place votes for who they think should be the Big Brother 23 winner.

In the final segment of the episode, Julie will read off the votes and confetti will drop on the Big Brother 23 winner. And in the final moments of the night, Julie will reveal who has been named America’s Favorite Houseguest this summer.

The above list of events that will take place on Big Brother 2021 finale night won’t necessarily go in that specific order, and there could be some bonuses worked in, but it is going to be two hours that are jam-packed with content.

Big Brother 23 finale airs Wednesday at 9/8c on CBS.