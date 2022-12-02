Big Brother fans shocked by which houseguests are being used to advertise the show

Julie Chen Moonves is the host of Big Brother. Pic credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS

Big Brother has become available to even more people, with older seasons hitting up additional streaming services.

This week, Big Brother began its tenure on Netflix and Hulu, with fans already diving into the past seasons of the show.

What has surprised a number of Netflix and Hulu users has been the images that are being used to advertise the show.

On Netflix, Big Brother 10 and Big Brother 14 have been added. Those are the two seasons that featured Dan Gheesling, along with a lot of other recognizable faces from the BB10 and BB14 casts.

Since Dan was so prevalent in those two seasons, he would make sense as someone to use on the thumbnail or as the image for the show.

At the very least, they could have used host Julie Chen Moonves or anyone from either cast, but that’s not the route that was taken.

Big Brother 24 cast members getting featured on Netflix and Hulu

Even though they have nothing to do with the past seasons that are now streaming on Netflix, Alyssa Snider and Brittany Hoopes are the featured faces on the Big Brother thumbnail.

Going into the seasons themselves, we are then greeted with Joseph Abdin and Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli looking up at one of the many cameras in the Big Brother house.

Another photo that is being used features the stoic face of Terrance Higgins.

It’s not a surprise at all that Big Brother fans are puzzled by the use of Terrance, Joseph, Alyssa, Brittany, and Pooch to advertise BB10 and BB14.

Mike Bloom also puts it very well when he points out that BB10 and BB14 are two of the best seasons out there, which makes it even more mysterious why BB24 people are being showcased.

#BigBrother 10 & 14 are officially out on Netflix!

(Not sure why it's showing #BB24 as the image)



Two all-time seasons of the show with:

-The best fight in BB history

-The two-season journey of one of the best and most entertaining players ever

-A headline-making gambit



One fan even thought that her Netflix timeline must be trolling her based on the thumbnails that she was seeing, with one of them featuring the showmance of Alyssa and Kyle Capener front and center.

Big Brother news and notes

While they aren’t in the seasons featured on Netflix and Hulu, Alyssa and Kyle are back together in real life. The former BB24 showmance has been doing a lot of vacationing together.

For fans who want to go back and check out Big Brother 24, all episodes from that season are currently streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 25 airs in Summer 2023 on CBS.