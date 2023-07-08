Big Brother fans denounce Battle Back competitions

Many Big Brother fans have written about not missing the Battle Back competitions.

It has gone by several names during the 24-season run, but the premise was to give evicted houseguests another chance at the game.

Sometimes Big Brother fans have been asked to vote on someone returning, leading to interesting results.

The most infamous vote that led to someone returning was during Big Brother 6.

Kaysar Ridha rode his popularity right back into the house shortly after getting evicted. But the fans were not rewarded for their support.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kaysar opted to tap out during his first chance to grab power (the BB6 Pressure Cooker). After that, he was quickly voted out by the opposing alliance.

Big Brother fans asked if they miss houseguests returning to the game

“The pandemic basically killed comeback twists on big brother, do we miss them? Or nah #BB25,” wrote a Big Brother fan on Twitter.

She also attached the image below showcasing people who have won challenges to return. None of the houseguests who battled back into the house won that particular season.

The pandemic basically killed comeback twists on big brother, do we miss them? Or nah #BB25 pic.twitter.com/GljGhcDVQe — 𝒜𝓅𝓇𝒾𝓁 (@girlbossan0va) July 7, 2023

Fans weigh in on Big Brother Battle Backs

Below is a small sampling of the fans who responded to the query, but the overwhelming sentiment has been that the return twists are not missed.

While interesting or exciting at the moment, it seems that the challenges rarely pay off in a way that all fans enjoy.

“Dont miss them at all, it affects the game way too much, i think they’re relatively pointless in both BB & Survivor, once you’re gone you should be gone….,” wrote one fan.

“No we want them gone forever!!” another fan posted.

Big Brother fans weigh in on returning challenges. Pic credit: @girlbossan0va/Twitter

More Big Brother is coming to CBS

A new season of the hit reality competition series debuts this summer.

The first episode is slated for Wednesday, August 2, on CBS.

CBS has also revealed that new episodes will air on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

The schedule will seem very familiar to fans who have been watching for years.

During the fall months, the schedule may have to shift. A new season of Survivor is set to also air on Wednesday nights, so something will have to be adjusted.

As for who is playing Big Brother this time, the BB25 cast will get kidnapped soon.

Alum and former winner Cody Calafiore is convinced there will be returners. Will some former houseguests get a second chance to play the game?

To pass the time until the new season premieres, fans can stream previous seasons on Paramount+. It’s a great resource to watch some of the Battle Back competitions from the past.

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2 on CBS.