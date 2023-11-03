Big Brother alums react negatively as Bowie Jane wins HOH again

Many Big Brother alums were shocked when Bowie Jane won her third Head of Household Competition.

It led to some amusing posts from frustrated former players who couldn’t believe what they had witnessed.

This was also the third time Bowie Jane won a challenge on a tiebreaker, which might be a Big Brother record.

By winning the November 2 HOH Competition, Bowie Jane guaranteed herself a spot in the final three.

The other members of the final four (Felicia Cannon, Matt Klotz, and Jag Bains) will have their fates decided by the veto results.

And even though Bowie Jane improved her Big Brother resume again, many former players were rooting against her on Thursday night.

Big Brother alums react to Bowie Jane winning HOH again

“Bowie Jane wins HOH?!? Oh ok,” Janelle Pierzina (BB6, BB7, BB14, and BB22) wrote on social media.

She also included an emoji of a middle finger to go with a video of someone throwing away trash.

Derek Frazier from Big Brother 23 shared a reaction video from the latest episode.

He was displeased by the results, writing “WTF is this season #BB25” as the caption.

Be aware that his video is NSFW.

Big Brother 15 winner Andy Herren also shared a reaction video, but he used a movie clip to do it.

Andy had previously been pushing everyone to support Bowie Jane, even saying she deserved to win Big Brother 25. But he changed his mind during the Double Eviction.

Just learned who the new HoH is. Exclusive footage of me replying to anyone trying to console me. #BB25 pic.twitter.com/qzxr45JoQ3 — Andy Herren (@AndyHerren) November 3, 2023

Video footage of America Lopez reacting to the news would have been interesting, as she is still upset about Bowie Jane surviving in the game.

In one of her exit interviews, America went after Bowie Jane in a big way, calling her many different names. Fans saw some of that anger during the jury segment of a new episode.

And now that Bowie Jane has made the final three, she will be a big part of the finale night. That could lead to more intriguing reactions from former houseguests.

