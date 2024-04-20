Big Brother alum Jasmine Davis shares weight loss results, defends self against online trolls

Jasmine Davis from Big Brother 24 shared her successful weight loss journey with the world.

While it’s an ongoing mission for her, Jasmine shared the early results after three months of her effort.

“My 3 month difference is wild,” Jasmine captioned a new social media post.

With the song Lady Killers II by G-Eazy playing in the background, Jasmine shared a before and after video of her latest endeavor.

The first part of the video shows Jasmine marking the moment she started her journey, and it fades into how she now looks.

She notes in the comments that it was “a very strict” three months.

Jasmine Davis shares her weight loss journey

Below is the video that Jasmine shared online.

For Big Brother fans trying to place her, Jasmine was on the BB24 cast during Summer 2022.

Jasmine finished 10th place on Big Brother 24 but made it to the jury phase. She voted for Taylor Hale to win over Monte Taylor on finale night.

Supportive reactions from Big Brother alums

Already, Jasmine has Big Brother alums leaving messages of support.

“JASMINE YOU LOOK GOOD! This is hard work and dedication! I am trying to catch up with you! Thank you for the motivation queen,” noted Derek Frazier from Big Brother 23.

“Get it Jas!!! 💪🏽,” posted Tiffany Mitchell from BB23.

Michael Bruner from BB24 also liked the post, and many followers left her messages of support.

Big Brother alums supporting Jasmine Davis. Pic credit: @TheJasmineMonroe/Instagram

Jasmine responded to an online troll

Not everyone was kind on Jasmine’s post. One user accused her of using Ozempic to lose weight. This led to her responding and posting comments on her Instagram Stories.

“That ozempic work magic,” wrote the social media user.

“Respectfully, I mean respectfully, I have never taken ozempic. Some of us don’t want the easy way out and that’s ok. Both of my sisters are pharma reps and I know what the long-term side effects will be,” Jasmine responded.

“I knew it was coming, but ask before telling someone what they are doing, cause I have time,” Jasmine posted on her Stories. “And I understand there is a ozempic wave but not everyone wants to take that route for a lifestyle change. I worked too damn hard for this!”

Jasmine responds to an online troll. Pic credit: @TheJasmineMonroe/Instagram

