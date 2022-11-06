Big Brother alum appears on Law & Order: SVU, releases song about former co-star

Christian Birkenberger was part of the Big Brother 2021 cast. Pic credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS

Big Brother 23 cast member Christian Birkenberger just appeared on a new episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Law & Order: SVU Season 24, Episode 6 was called Controlled Burn, and it aired on Thursday night (November 3).

For any Big Brother fans who tuned in without knowing Christian was going to be on the episode, it was an interesting treat to see him on the show.

Christian’s part in the Law & Order spin-off was a small one, but he did get to share the screen with two stars of the show.

Playing a doorman at a New York City party on SVU, Christian got to interact with Ice T and Molly Burnett from the cast.

Ice T has played Sergeant Odafin “Fin” Tutuola for years, and Molly Burnett stars as Detective Grace Muncy.

Christian Birkenberger shares excitement for SVU appearance

Taking to his Instagram account, Christian shared the excitement he was feeling about appearing on an episode of SVU.

For anyone who wants to go back and check out the installment, episodes from the current season of Law & Order: SVU are available for streaming on Peacock.

Christian releases a song about Alyssa Lopez

Big Brother fans already know about the showmance between Christian Birkenberger and Alyssa Lopez, but their relationship didn’t end up succeeding in the real world.

During the season, Christian finished in 12th place, while Alyssa made it to the jury stage and finished in seventh place after The Cookout cut her loose.

Christian wrote a song about the relationship, and he even has a music video out to go along with it.

The video of For You, which is Christian’s song about Alyssa, can be viewed below.

More news from the world of Big Brother

Recently, Taylor Hale got a gift from Lay’s after she was named America’s Favorite Houseguest. It was a pretty fun moment for the Big Brother 24 winner that she received after returning from the cruise that she was rewarded with on the show.

And speaking of news about the BB24 cast, Matt Turner just got engaged. He spoke about his girlfriend a lot during the Summer 2022 season, and now they are preparing to get married. We definitely expect to see social media content emerging from that event.

That’s not the only exciting relationship news from the world of Big Brother. BB22 winner Cody Calafiore is also engaged after popping the question to his long-time girlfriend.

Big Brother 25 airs in Summer 2023 on CBS.