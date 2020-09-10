Big Brother All-Stars spoilers: Who gets evicted tonight on show?

Big Brother All-Stars spoilers reveal who gets evicted tonight and it may come as pretty obvious news to the CBS live feed subscribers.

There has been a lot of drama in the house over the past week, including Tyler Crispen and Ian Terry nearly self-evicting and then a huge fight between Christmas Abbott, Bayliegh Dayton, and Da’Vonne Rogers.

After the Veto Meeting, though, things were pretty set in stone with what’s going to happen at the upcoming Eviction Ceremony.

It was made even easier when one of the nominees went to Tyler and told him that he had her permission to vote her out this week.

Big Brother All-Stars spoilers about Eviction Ceremony

Bayleigh Dayton is going home. There’s no reason to beat around the bush here. It’s very possible that it turns into another unanimous vote unless Daniele Donato and Enzo Palumbo decide to toss out another vote.

It’s also possible that David Alexander continues to support Bayleigh. He had indicated that he would be voting in support of her and he even tried to sway a few votes over to her side. It didn’t and couldn’t work.

Why couldn’t it work? Because Da’Vonne is in a new alliance with Christmas. Now, it’s an alliance that is not very sturdy and built on lies, but the four remaining women have pledged to work together.

How long will that all-women alliance last? It may not even last through the next Nomination Ceremony, but once Bayleigh has been evicted, there will only be four women trying to compete against seven men.

And, yes, it was Bayleigh who went to Tyler and told him that she was fine with him voting to send her home.

Time to start up the BB22 jury

After Bayleigh gets evicted, everyone left in the house is going to at least make it to the BB22 jury. According to Memphis Garrett, that comes with a nice little pay raise for the BB All-Stars 2 cast.

There are rumors that an endurance challenge will take place on Thursday night to decide the new Head of Household. Christmas Abbott will have to sit this one out unless Daniele Donato uses her secret power that allows the outgoing HOH to play in the next HOH Competition.

Can someone outside of the core alliances finally win the power? We will all find out together on the night of September 10.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.