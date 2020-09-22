Big Brother All-Stars spoilers: Who gets evicted from BB22 cast this week?

An important Eviction Ceremony is coming up on Big Brother All-Stars and it will help decide how things shake out in the next few weeks.

It is a numbers war between members of The Committee and some of them have started to figure it out.

Memphis Garrett had a plan to get David Alexander out of the house this week, but the current Head of Household saw those plans go up in flames when Tyler Crispen won the Power of Veto.

Tyler did not use the POV, instead choosing to leave Da’Vonne Rogers and Kevin Campbell on the block. Tyler and Cody Calafiore hope to work with David down the line, so they didn’t want to lose him yet.

Now, the house is split on whether to keep Da’Vonne or Kevin and it is causing some subtle drama on the Big Brother live feeds.

Big Brother All-Stars spoilers: Who becomes second member of BB22 jury?

Currently, Nicole Franzel and Daniele Donato are distracted by the lie that they are still pushing on Da’Vonne. For most of Monday, Nicole and Dani continued trying to convince Da’Vonne that David was lying to her about voting with them.

The time and energy that Nicole and Dani are spending on trying to make it look like Nicole didn’t evict Ian is going to hurt them within the game. They are becoming outsiders on The Committee — even more so than before — and the guys are forming a much stronger alliance in the house.

Though they felt they had a lot of power in the house, Dani and Nicole are going to fail in their attempts to keep Da’Vonne over Kevin. Instead, Da’Vonne is going to join Ian Terry on the BB22 jury this week. And there is nothing they can do to stop it.

In fact, it’s entirely possible that the house could be looking at another unanimous vote if Nicole and Dani want to make sure that they aren’t left on an island as the only people voting against Kevin. That should definitely sit well with Da’Vonne as she bides her time in the jury house for the next month.

It only took them a month, but the plan that Nicole and Dani made to get Bayleigh Dayton and Da’Vonne out of the house is about to work. They succeeded in getting five women out of the game just like they wanted, but they will soon realize how much of a mistake this plan was.

Dani BEGS, and I mean BEGS, Cody to continue to hangout with her…..This is uncomfortable asf to watch #BB22 pic.twitter.com/rSCRgo0Xm8 — Unfiltered Feedsters (@UnfilteredFeeds) September 16, 2020

Da’Vonne and Kevin hatch a plan too late

On the Big Brother live feeds, Da’Vonne and Kevin have been talking about how much they would like to work with Janelle Pierzina (now). It’s a ridiculous sentiment at this point of the season, but it’s amusing that the predictions that Kaysar Ridha made are all coming true.

Big Brother All-Stars airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.