Big Brother All-Stars: Janelle Pierzina posting to Instagram again?

Big Brother All-Stars rumors still seem to all include Janelle Piezina as a potential cast member for this summer. But her social media activity has some fans wondering if she is actually on the show this summer.

An interesting potential cast list was posted by TV Guide that also includes Janelle on it, seemingly confirming some of the names that people like former houseguest Evel Dick Donato have been posting online.

But even after that possible cast list dropped, a new post has appeared on Janelle’s Instagram account that is a reference to an appearance that she made on the show many years ago.

Janelle Pierzina Instagram post

On the morning of July 30, a new post showed up on Janelle Piezina’s Instagram account. It is a picture of her and Howie Gordon from when they were both on the first Big Brother All-Stars (Big Brother 7).

Her caption reads: “All this talk of All Stars and to this day, I 100 percent believe that my All Stars HoH room was the best. #BBAllStars #BB22 #Thepinkpalace 💕”

Already, Kathryn Dunn from Big Brother 21 has stopped by to call Janelle “a queen” and echo the sentiment that many fans already feel about her.

The image is shared below, but who posted it? Is Janelle at home right now? Does Janelle have someone controlling her social media accounts while she is sequestered for Big Brother All-Stars 2? Maybe this was just a scheduled post to throw people off?

Janelle Pierzina on Big Brother

Janelle played on Big Brother 6 and was so popular that the producers brought her back for Big Brother 7 (All-Stars 1). Then, Janelle was invited back for Big Brother 14 to serve as one of the veteran coaches.

As part of the BB6 cast, Janelle finished in third place, coming up just short at the end, but also showing how good she was at playing the game.

During BB7, Janelle set some competition records for the history of the show when she won Head of Household four times and also won five Power of Veto competitions. Those nine victories got her named the queen by many fans. Despite all that success, she ended up finishing third place on BB7 as well.

With the BB14 cast, Janelle Pierzina, Dan Gheesling, Mike “Boogie” Malin, and Britney Haynes were invited back to be coaches. Dan worked to get Janelle backdoored early and he helped Ian Terry ultimately win that season.

If Janelle is part of the Big Brother All-Stars cast, this will be the fourth time that she has competed on the show.

Big Brother All-Stars debuts August 5 at 9/8c on CBS.