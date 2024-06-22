Big Brother 27 casting begins

Now is your chance to be on the Big Brother 27 cast.

Producers have already opened applications for people wanting to play that future season.

This is exciting news, not just because a new season is already getting attention, but because BB26 hasn’t even premiered yet.

Big Brother 26 debuts with a two-night season premiere on July 17 and 18.

Production has begun teasing the house and a new theme but won’t confirm things until July.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

We do know that everyone on the BB26 cast is a new player – there are no returners this summer.

Big Brother 27 applications have opened

The casting site for Big Brother has rolled over for the next new season, so fans can now apply to play the game later.

“Big Brother is now accepting applications for season 27!” reads the new text on the site.

The portal provides all the necessary information for a new applicant, including what it takes to be eligible to play the game.

A video explaining what makes a successful application submission is also available. It gives tips for fans looking to put their best foot forward.

Filling out the application and filming a video to present can take a lot of time, so plan if you are a fan who wants to apply for a future season.

The good news is that everybody gets paid to play Big Brother, even if you don’t win the $750,000 prize that goes to the winner.

It appears that the Big Brother 27 cast will play during the summer of 2025, but never count out the chance at a winter season.

Below is a video from reality TV veteran Adam Klein, who shares tips on creating a compelling audition video.

More news from the world of Big Brother

Many Big Brother fans have shared tips for people who will appear on future seasons. The suggestions range from looking out for the larger alliances to when it might be necessary to throw a challenge.

A new book called The Big Brother Bible has been released. It provides in-depth interviews of people who have been involved in the first 25 years of the show. That includes people from production and many Big Brother alums.

A new Big Brother 26 teaser has also been released. It gives an early look at what the house will be like and even hints at a possible theme for this summer.

Previous seasons of Big Brother are streaming on Paramount+. That includes the two All-Stars seasons (BB7 and BB22).

Big Brother 26 debuts July 17 on CBS.