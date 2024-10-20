Big Brother 26 winner Chelsie Baham calls show ‘unintentionally easy’

Chelsie Baham made playing Big Brother look easy, but hearing her call it that is surprising. Fresh off winning the Big Brother 2024 season, Chelsie shared some interesting thoughts on the game.

Viewers tuning in to the season finale saw Chelsie selected as the Big Brother 26 winner over Makensy Manbeck. Many Big Brother fans felt Makensy made a mistake by not taking Cam Sullivan-Brown to the end, but here we are.

During her speech to the BB26 jury, Chelsie spoke about winning competitions when needed and even stated she could have been in a showmance had she chosen that path.

Chelsie indeed won Head of Household Competitions when they were important to her game, and at other times, she seemed to control the HOH weeks of other players.

Big Brother fans even joked that Chelsie was the HOH during weeks when Makensy was in charge, mostly because Makensy did everything Chelsie told her to this summer.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

No matter how she got to the end, Chelsie won the $750,000 prize. She did it by making some Big Brother history.

Chelsie is the first woman to have a perfect Big Brother game. She joined the two men who had done it previously.

Chelsie speaks about dominating the Big Brother 26 season

“I am on top of the world! I feel so great as a fan! This is a dream come true!” Chelsie stated when asked how she felt following the Big Brother 26 season finale.

Chelsie also spoke about contributing to her local church and continuing to help foster kids without worrying about finances.

“If I can take what I won and use it to help somebody else, and then after that, give me a nice pair of shoes, some ice cream and cuddle with my dog, that’s it!” Chelsie elaborated.

In the interview with Global TV, Chelsie was also asked about her biggest moves in the game, which included convincing Leah Peters not to target her and Makensy to go after her allies.

“It was unintentionally easy. I thought I’d have to really work hard, a little bit harder in those weeks but with Leah I laid out straight facts,” Chelsie told Global TV.

Chelsie added that painting a target on the other trio (T’Kor Clottey, Kimo Apaka, and Rubina Bernabe) was easier than she thought it would be. Regarding getting Makensy to turn on Leah, Chelsie planted the seed that Leah was Makensy’s rival. The plan worked.

More from the universe of Big Brother

Quinn Martin has received a warm reception from Big Brother fans. He even took the time to thank them on social media.

Cam was “pissed” Makensy didn’t take him to the end. He spoke about how he felt he had the jury votes to win Big Brother 26 had he made the final two.

Did Tucker make more money than Makensy on BB26? Tucker Des Lauriers did very well this season, and it seems he out-earned the runner-up.

Joseph gives Chelsie her flowers and says she played one of the top 3 games in Big Brother history!

That mustached man is so real 😌#BB26 pic.twitter.com/dMC18LJOSf — Erin Savage (@ErinSavage3722) October 17, 2024

Previous episodes of Big Brother are streaming on Paramount+. That includes all 26 summer seasons of the hit reality competition show.

Big Brother 27 airs on CBS during the summer of 2025.