Big Brother 26 spoilers: Who went home and what happened with America’s Vote

A new Big Brother episode aired on Thursday night that brought an end to Week 3.

It was a chaotic week, especially for the Big Brother Live Feeds, as powers got exposed and one got used.

Cedric Hodges sought an easy week as the Head of Household but created an enemy instead.

Cedric nominated Angela Murray, Kenney Kelley, and Tucker Des Lauriers. His target was Angela, but he also courted thoughts of exposing Makensy Manbeck’s power.

Tucker won the Power of Veto but saved Angela instead of himself. He wanted Cedric to name Quinn Martin as the replacement nominee. Cedric went with Makensy to flush out her power, and she used America’s Veto to gain safety.

Big Brother fans got to vote on who would become the third nominee. America’s Choice joined Kenney and Tucker on the block during the August 8 episode.

Who did Big Brother fans choose in America’s Vote?

Host Julie Chen Moonves revealed that more than five million votes were counted. Big Brother fans weighed in in a big way through America’s Vote.

Julie announced that Quinn was voted in as the third nominee.

Quinn, Kenney, and Tucker were sent to battle in the Week 3 AI Arena Challenge.

Who won the Big Brother AI Arena Challenge in Week 3?

The new AI Arena Challenge had the houseguests racing to collect 20 balls inside a wind machine. The first person to collect 20 red balls would win safety.

Kenney and Quinn were terrible at the challenge and Tucker easily won.

Tucker earned his safety and escaped the block.

Tucker won the BB AI Arena competition! #BB26 pic.twitter.com/hSgMLYedFJ — Big Brother Daily (@BB_Updates) August 9, 2024

Who was voted out of the Big Brother house during the August 8 episode?

Eleven houseguests voted at the August 8 Eviction Ceremony.

The vote was between Quinn and Kenney, who had a short time (after the AI Arena) to convince people to keep them around.

Below is how the voting broke down (in order):

Tucker voted to evict Quinn.

T’Kor Clottey voted to evict Kenney.

Angela voted to evict Kenney.

Chelsie Baham voted to evict Kenney.

Makensy voted to evict Kenney.

Brooklyn Rivera voted to evict Kenney.

Rubina Bernabe voted to evict Kenney.

Cam Sullivan-Brown voted to evict Kenney.

Kimo Apaka voted to evict Kenney.

Joseph Rodriguez voted to evict Kenney.

Leah Peters voted to evict Kenney.

By a vote of 10-1, Kenney Kelley was evicted from the Big Brother house.

