Big Brother Live Feeds spoilers: Quinn Martin will use his power

Big Brother 26 spoilers from the Live Feeds reveal Quinn Martin is ready to make a big move.

It has been a stressful few days for Quinn, as he learned he had become a target by someone he was aligned with.

Tucker Des Lauriers won the Power of Veto, allowing him to use it on himself and be safe. But that’s not how Tucker saw things.

Tucker used his Power of Veto on Angela Murray, assuming Cedric Hodges (the HOH) would name Quinn the replacement nominee.

Quinn’s “secret” power was leaked to other houseguests after he told Angela and Kimo Apaka about it. Tucker got upset about it and felt everyone should be.

At a BB26 House Meeting, Tucker outed Quinn’s power; now, everyone knows he lied about having it.

Quinn Martin vows to use his Big Brother 26 power

The Big Brother Live Feeds saw Quinn reveal that he will use his power in Week 4.

Quinn’s power is to become a Deep Fake HOH, where he can steal the nominations from the current HOH and make them his own.

Quinn even revealed what he plans to do with those nominees.

Makensy Manback, Kenney Kelley, and Tucker or Angela will be his nominees.

The Week 4 nominees also depend on who gets sent home during Week 3.

Kenney and Tucker are still on the block, but since Makensy used her “secret” power, the fans get to name the replacement nominee.

Here’s how America’s Veto will work and who is eligible. Several houseguests have expressed concerns about seeing the block, but most of the chatter has suggested that America’s choice will be safe.

Online chatter suggests some fans may vote for Quinn to be America’s Choice. That would lead to an interesting AI Arena Challenge on the August 8 episode.

The stress has been weighing on Quinn. As seen in the clip below.

here’s a clip of quinn sleep walking / talking last night lol “it’s true, it’s true, I swear on everything, I swear on everything” poor guy doesn’t get a break even when he’s sleeping #BB26 pic.twitter.com/SFdbZTwj2v — madeline richling 🐇 (@madelinekiyoko) August 6, 2024

More BB26 news from the Live Feeds

Kenney has pledged safety for Angela if he survives. This was an interesting game move, and it shocked some Live Feeds viewers.

Lisa Weintraub got her goodbye messages from the BB26 cast. Many houseguests were frustrated with her edible glitter.

Many BB fans are upset with a houseguest who wants to go home. Their complaints were seen on the Live Feeds and have been heard by other players who grew tired of hearing them.

Quinn learning Angela leaked his power but everyone thinks she’s crazy #BB26 pic.twitter.com/yHxkljzAI4 — Ryder (@Ryder28001) July 30, 2024

Previous episodes of Big Brother 26 are streaming on Paramount+.

Here’s the episode schedule for August. BB26 has a Tuesday night episode and a two-hour installment coming.

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS during Summer 2024.