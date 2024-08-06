Big Brother 26 spoilers: Houseguest vows to protect Angela

Big Brother 26 spoilers reveal that Angela Murray could be safe from the block in Week 4.

This scenario now exists based on what has happened during Week 3. Below are many spoilers from the latest events from the Big Brother Live Feeds.

Cedric Hodges became the Week 3 HOH and nominated Angela, Tucker Des Lauriers, and Kenney Kelley.

Tucker won the Power of Veto, but rather than saving himself, Tucker saved Angela. He wanted to shake things up.

Tucker hoped Cedric would name Quinn Martin as the replacement nominee, but he went with Makensy Manbeck.

Makensy used her power (America’s Veto) to save herself from the block. Now America (the fans) will vote on a replacement nominee.

Here’s how America’s Veto will work.

Angela is safe for Week 3, gets some support for Week 4

Kenney has stated on the feeds that he will not nominate Angela if he wins the Week 4 Head of Household Competition.

Kenney told Cedric that the house had several shots to get Angela out, but they failed in consecutive weeks.

Now, Kenney wants to shake things up and go after bigger targets in the house. That could lead to some interesting moments next week. He also had some kind words for Angela after she came off the block.

A huge roadblock is in Kenney’s path because he still has to survive being on the block in Week 3.

Kenney, Tucker, and America’s Choice must play in the AI Arena Challenge during the August 8 episode. The winner gains safety, and one of the losers is going home.

Even if Kenney survives, Quinn still has his power and can steal the HOH during Week 4. That makes things more difficult for Kenney and Angela.

Angela- You know people fall in love on this show.

Kenney- That could be us. We would be a power couple.

Angela- That’s dangerous.

Kenney- *pointing to the cameras* They would love it. #bb26 pic.twitter.com/FmUgcIWfEy — rod ✪ (@rodDiazTwine) August 5, 2024

More from the Big Brother universe

A BB26 House Meeting happened this week where Quinn’s power got exposed. Everyone in the house now knows that Quinn won a Day 1 power.

Quinn had to negotiate through people discovering that he had lied to them about the power and claimed he never wanted to use it.

Lisa Weintraub’s goodbye messages were also released. An extended interview with host Julie Chen Moonves ended with Lisa watching the goodbye messages. Many people spoke about their frustrations with the edible glitter.

Here is the August 2024 episode schedule for BB26. CBS has adjusted things again, with a Tuesday episode and a two-hour installment coming up.

Angela walking into the DR on Thursday to cast her first vote #BB26 https://t.co/PzgssClVwF pic.twitter.com/0nB2YDHYfB — Lindsey (@08Jayhawk) August 5, 2024

Previous episodes of Big Brother 26 are streaming on Paramount+. The service also continues to provide exciting Live Feeds.

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS during Summer 2024.