Big Brother 26 spoilers: Who is going home in Week 8? Here are the Live Feed updates

Big Brother 26 spoilers from the Live Feeds reveal who is about to go home.

A new Eviction Ceremony happens during the September 12 episode, and one player is most at risk of getting voted out.

The good news for them is that it will be a soft landing. The next person voted out will go to the jury house instead of being sent home.

Chelsie Baham became the Week 8 Head of Household and set her sights on getting out Angela Murray.

But Angela Murray isn’t the person getting evicted, as a shift in strategy happened over the weekend.

Chelsie nominated Angela and Kimo Apaka, with the plan being that Kimo was a pawn. He was hesitant but agreed to the strategy.

Makensy Manbeck won the Veto Competition, continuing her trend of becoming the new “comp beast” in the house.

Chats were had about what she should do with the Power of Veto, and Angela helped put extra suspicion on Quinn Martin and Leah Peters.

Quinn Martin becomes the eviction target

Makensy used the Power of Veto to save Angela. Chelsie named Quinn as the replacement nominee.

Quinn and Kimo are the final nominees for the week, and Quinn is the primary eviction target because Chelsie and Makensy had feared that the Quinn and Leah duo were turning on them.

There is also an all-girls alliance lurking in the shadows. The six remaining women teamed up during Quinn’s HOH and are trying to become the first successful all-girls alliance in years. We haven’t seen one since Big Brother: Over the Top.

chelsie, makensy, and t’kor watching cam, rubina, and kimo dance from the hoh room #BB26 pic.twitter.com/QWyQ9J5CiB — bryan (@thx4bnu) September 10, 2024

Quinn begs for votes but is in real danger

Quinn knows he is a threat in the game and has accepted that he might be voted out on Thursday night. This has led to some amusing moments on the Big Brother live feeds.

Below is an image of Quinn begging for votes from the BB26 cast. He is carrying around a jar and asking people for any spare votes. It’s pretty amusing and will likely be seen during an upcoming episode.

Lmao, this is the first time he's made me laugh. #BB26 pic.twitter.com/z0w7O1se4f — ✨ 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐇 ✨ (@BBTeamNorth) September 10, 2024

Who will be the first Big Brother 26 jury member?

Quinn is about to be voted out on September 12, and there is no AI Arena Challenge to save him.

It’s possible that we could see the first unanimous eviction vote of the summer because nobody wants to be on the wrong side of things. Leah might vote against Kimo to give Quinn some sympathy support, but she might be the only one.

Quinn’s game is over unless something drastic changes in the Big Brother house.

