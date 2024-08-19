Big Brother 26 recap: Wall Comp results, a new HOH, and chaotic nominations

Big Brother returned with another fun episode on Sunday night.

It was time for the first Endurance Challenge of the summer, giving Live Feeds viewers a real treat.

The Wall Comp featured during the August 18 episode happened after Cedric Hodges got evicted.

A house flip led by T’Kor Clottey and Kimo Apaka was his undoing. He never saw the blindside coming.

It was back to business that night, and every houseguest was allowed to compete for Head of Household – including Angela Murray and Quinn Martin.

This was an important challenge due to the vote flip, with many alliances scrambling to figure out where they stood.

Chaos in the Big Brother house

The new episode featured additional footage from before Cedric got evicted.

But first, it was time to show reactions, which included lots of tears, including from Quinn, who said he was sorry in a Diary Room session.

Brooklyn Rivera said she was shocked about what had happened (while also crying). T’Kor explained that she wanted Maksney Manbeck to get evicted, but that they had to turn on Cedric to protect Rubina Bernabe.

In the new footage, Brooklyn told Rubina she was going home. She then assured Cedric that he was safe.

Joseph Rodriguez said he spotted Leah Peters holding Kimo’s hand, so he sensed a vote against Cedric and didn’t want to be left out.

After the vote that sent Cedric home, Tucker and Rubina compared notes, discovering Brooklyn wasn’t working with them as they had thought.

chelsie and brooklyn really think the cedric vote was pure emotion because they don’t think the house is smart enough to orchestrate a flip #bb26 pic.twitter.com/qyBwfZhF3m — meredith 💬 (@realitymere) August 18, 2024

The first BB26 Endurance Challenge

The BB26 cast played the Wall Competition after Cedric’s eviction. The winner would be the Week 5 Head of Household.

Below is a breakdown of how the players did in the challenge, sorted from first out down to the winner.

Angela Murray dropped after about three minutes.

Kimo lasted about five minutes.

Joseph Rodriguez said he quit after about seven minutes.

Leah Peters dropped off soon after Joseph.

Chelsie was out after about eight and a half minutes.

T’Kor was out at about the 15-minute mark.

Makensy and Brooklyn fell at about 18 minutes.

Rubina fell after 22 minutes and finished fourth.

Cam lost his hold at about 29 minutes and finished third.

Tucker offered Quinn a safety deal if he dropped. Quinn declined.

Quinn fell shortly after declining the deal.

Tucker won the Wall Competition and became HOH.

Angela, Kimo, and Joseph became Have Nots for being the first three people out.

Tucker takes power on Big Brother 26

Tucker predicted he “might do something crazy” as the HOH. He celebrated the win and Rubina called his victory “sexy” as she cheered.

Quinn broke down after losing the Wall Comp shortly after T’Kor and Kimo flipped the Cedric vote on him.

Tucker was shown meeting with Rubina, Angela, T’Kor, and Kimo (his new key alliance). The Tanks invited Joseph to join them. Sixth Avenue became the name of the new six-person alliance.

Tucker plans out his Week 5 nominees

Quinn became Tucker’s pawn for the week. Tucker guaranteed him safety but told him he would be on the block this week. Tucker also confirmed that safety during a Diary Room session.

Tucker also met with Brooklyn, Cam, and Chelsie to help decide what he would do next. Chelsie got caught in a lie when he asked who voted to evict Rubina.

Tucker — who looks for any reason to be upset with potential threats — got upset that Cam didn’t “dab” him after their chat.

Quinn didn’t buy what Tucker was telling him(the truth) bc if it’s not him who is Tucker targeting! #BB26 pic.twitter.com/pT4HaI3J1n — BigBrotherJunkie👁 #BB26 (@89razorskate20) August 19, 2024

Who was nominated on Big Brother 26 for Week 5?

Tucker nominated Brooklyn, Cam, and Quinn for eviction. Brooklyn was his target, Cam was the secondary target, and Quinn was the pawn.

