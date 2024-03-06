Big Brother 26: Julie Chen Moonves shares casting info with fans

Producers are working to construct the Big Brother 26 cast, and host Julie Chen Moonves is helping.

The BB26 cast will take over the Big Brother house during the summer of 2024.

These new players will compete for a $750,000 prize during a three-month season.

BB25 became the longest season in the history of the show. The houseguests playing the game this past summer had to survive 100 days.

Jag Bains beat Matt Klotz in a jury vote, with fans split on who deserved to win the stressful season.

The producers also included a casting twist with BB25. Survivor legend Cirie Field showed up in the house but was also secretly playing with her son, Jared Fields.

Julie Chen Moonves helps promote BB26 casting

Julie made several social media posts to draw attention to Big Brother 26.

One of the posts featured a key block. This is the block in which the Head of Household places the keys of the nominees in a given week.

The key block isn’t as exciting as the key wheel, where houseguests take turns pulling out the keys of safe people. If someone didn’t have a key in the key wheel, they were nominated for eviction. But that’s a debate for another day.

“Wanna be on Big Brother and walk through these doors? #BB26 casting calls are starting! Stay tuned to my IG stories to see when and where. How would you play the game?” Julie wrote on an Instagram post.

Her Instagram post features an image of the Big Brother stage.

She also shared an image of a casting call on her Instagram Stories – featured in an X (formerly known as Twitter) post later in this article.

Julie made a similar post on her X account but included an image of an upcoming casting call.

This Big Brother 26 casting call is in St. Paul, Minnesota. It’s happening at Allianz Field and Big Brother hopefuls will have four hours to sell themselves.

Wanna be on Big Brother and walk through these doors? #BB26 casting calls are starting! Stay tuned to see when and where. How would you play the game? pic.twitter.com/ALTJjXcL39 — Julie Chen Moonves (@JCMoonves) March 5, 2024

More news from the world of Big Brother

While we all wait to hear the names of the Big Brother 26 cast members, many alums have been in the news lately.

Big Brother 22 winner Cody Calafiore got married. Cody and his wife had a beautiful ceremony that featured many other people from reality TV.

Ovi Kabir from Big Brother 21 got engaged. The energetic BB21 cast member proposed to his long-time girlfriend, and now a wedding is coming.

In less glamorous news, Memphis Garrett filed for divorce from Christmas Abbott. The former Big Brother showmance met on BB22 and got married in 2022.

Big Brother returns in the summer of 2024 on CBS.