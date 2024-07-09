Big Brother 26 house photos released: Take a look inside

We have our first real look at the new Big Brother house.

The producers have prepared the house for the BB26 cast, which will take over primetime on CBS this summer.

Many rumors about a possible theme have been floated, but now fans can take a look for themselves.

A mix between technology and nature seems to be at the forefront, and someone on the production team may be a fan of Avatar.

The Have-Not Room has also been updated, making it a place not conducive to rest this summer.

Examine the newly released photos and share your opinions of the house in the comment section below.

New photos from the Big Brother 26 house

First up, the remodeled living room to the Big Brother house.

The new Big Brother living room. Pic credit: Monty Brinton/CBS

Across from the living room is the freshly updated Big Brother kitchen. The updated look should provide some fun for the houseguests.

The new Big Brother kitchen. Pic credit: Monty Brinton/CBS

Down the hall is the Big Brother bathroom, which is also much different from previous seasons. Chairs and some fresh new sinks have been provided.

The new Big Brother bathroom. Pic credit: Monty Brinton/CBS

More refurbished rooms in the Big Brother house

The producers also shared an odd-looking room. This one is called the Sci-Fi Room, and it can play tricks on the eyes.

The creator of the Sci-Fi Room might be a fan of Avatar.

A Sci-Fi Room on BB26. Pic credit: Monty Brinton/CBS

Next up is the Big Brother 26 Have-Not Room. It has a tech feel, possibly playing into the artificial intelligence theme some fans have suspected.

The Have-Not Room on BB26. Pic credit: Monty Brinton/CBS

The BB26 Futuristic Room has more beds. Some beds are low to the ground, which could make this room uncomfortable for some houseguests.

A Futuristic Room on BB26. Pic credit: Monty Brinton/CBS

Upstairs and outside of the Big Brother 26 house

Up next is one of the most important rooms in the Big Brother house: The Head of Household room.

This is where essential conversations happen and where the leader for each given week resides.

The BB26 HOH Room has been revealed. Pic credit: Monty Brinton/CBS

The Big Brother backyard has a nice seating area to go with the pool. Many hours will be spent relaxing outside.

An updated backyard for BB26. Pic credit: Monty Brinton/CBS

Below is a broader look at the new Big Brother backyard. It showcases the additional seating areas for the players to relax.

Another view of the Big Brother backyard. Pic credit: Monty Brinton/CBS

More news and notes from Big Brother 26

The season premiere for Big Brother 26 is a two-night event on July 17-18.

Here is the television episode schedule for BB26. The new nights and times should make it easy for fans to keep up.

The Big Brother Live Feeds may be delayed this summer. This might happen due to an earlier move-in than houseguests have experienced during recent seasons.

An alum spoke about influencers harming the show. Will we see more social media influencers as part of the BB26 cast?

The revelation of the BB26 cast is coming, but it might not be until a few days before the new season debuts on CBS.

Big Brother 26 debuts July 17 on CBS.