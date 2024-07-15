Big Brother 26 house: Fans getting disgusted by ceiling tiles

Many Big Brother 26 house photos have been released before the new season begins.

Host Julie Chen Moonves also shared a new teaser photo that featured her in one of the AI-generated rooms.

While many fans have been checking out the new look for BB26, some have noticed dirty ceiling tiles.

Despite the house getting another fresh look for the Summer 2024 season, it appears most of the ceiling tiles are left over from prior years.

The ceiling tiles have now become a topic of conversation on social media, giving fans something to talk about while waiting for the BB26 cast list.

Regarding that cast list, we will likely learn the player names on Monday (July 15) before they begin to play the game on Tuesday (July 16).

Big Brother 26 ceiling tiles steal thunder from new house photos

“Oh look, I can see something on the horizon #BB26,” Julie captioned a new social media photo.

Julie is shown on the steps to one of the beds in the Sci-Fi Room. Unfortunately, the questionable ceiling titles are centered behind her and above her head.

Oh look, I can see something on the horizon 👀👀👀 #BB26 pic.twitter.com/fs0lVchibC — Julie Chen Moonves (@JCMoonves) July 14, 2024

Below are just a few of the social media posts about the ceiling for the Big Brother house.

“The state of the ceilings are a traditional running joke but they legit just attached that rock to that moldy/dirty ceiling panel and called it a day. #BB26,” posted a Big Brother fan site in an X.

The state of the ceilings are a traditional running joke but they legit just attached that rock to that moldy/dirty ceiling panel and called it a day. 🤣#BB26 pic.twitter.com/nKAyhWxWhV — RealityBBQ #BB26 (@rbbq) July 14, 2024

A Big Brother fan responded to the post above using a GIF from Schitt’s Creek.

“Probably didn’t want to touch it,” reads the caption. “THAT’S DISGUSTING,” reads the text over the GIF.

Probably didn’t want to touch it. pic.twitter.com/rSDcbNLGis — Erika aka Evil E (@iam_erika) July 14, 2024

More jokes about the Big Brother 26 ceiling tiles

“Anyone notice the ‘sci-fi’ room has the old HoH ceiling? The ceiling has always looked bad for some reason, but you’d expect them to avoid showing how gross it is in photos! Plus, there not expensive to replace there like 2 dollars! #BB26,” reads another post on X.

Anyone notice the 'sci-fi' room has the old HoH ceiling? The ceiling has always looked bad for some reason, but you'd expect them to avoid showing how gross it is in photos! Plus, there not expensive to replace there like 2 dollars! #BB26 pic.twitter.com/3Sxk9tvWHA — BB Nutters (@BBNutters) July 14, 2024

A video clip taken from the house tour also shows the ceiling looking rough.

“WHY DOES THE CEILING LOOK LIKE THAT THATS AN OSHA VIOLATION,” questioned the fan.

WHY DOES THE CEILING LOOK LIKE THAT🤮 THATS AN OSHA VIOLATION‼️#BB26 pic.twitter.com/IL6kI2Np8T — TJ™️(Prod) (@TJLatham_) July 9, 2024

The Head of Household Room did get an upgrade. A post from earlier this month pointed it out.

“Mold free HOH ceiling! Love to see it! #BB26,” read the post.

A long season for Big Brother 26

An early move-in for the BB26 cast gets the game started soon.

Julie revealed the BB26 cast is also split in half. So fans need to watch both parts of the season premiere.

Early spoilers also reveal there is a 17th houseguest. This could present some interesting wrinkles in the early gameplay.

Previous seasons of Big Brother are streaming on Paramount+, including the two All-Stars seasons (BB7 and BB22).

Big Brother 26 debuts July 17 on CBS.