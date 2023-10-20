Big Brother 25 spoilers: Week 12 nominees revealed

Big Brother 25 is down to its final seven houseguests.

Week 12 is underway, and it will take the BB25 cast two steps closer to finale night.

Host Julie Chen Moonves revealed that a Double Eviction is coming up, so two more people are heading to the jury house on Thursday night (October 26).

Cirie Fields, Blue Kim, Matt Klotz, Felicia Cannon, Bowie Jane, America Lopez, and Jag Bains remain in the running for the $750,000 prize.

Cameron Hardin and Cory Wurtenberger are the first two BB25 jury members.

And everyone returns to the stage on November 9 to find out who has won the season. Well, everyone who is not named Luke Valentine.

Who was nominated for eviction in Week 12 of Big Brother 25?

Jag Bains won the Head of Household Competition late Friday (October 20).

No, that isn’t a misprint — Jag got to play for the HOH powers again this week. The producers allowed the Invisible HOH to compete again, even though it has frustrated many Big Brother fans.

For the second straight week, Jag has nominated two people for eviction.

One-on-one meetings took place in the HOH Room ahead of the Nomination Ceremony.

Jag told America he was putting her on the block. He said that America was just a pawn to get out Blue.

Jag then told Blue something similar. He told her she was a pawn to get America out.

Who is Jag’s eviction target this week?

Jag nominated Blue and America for eviction.

His primary target is Blue, who Jag feels can’t be trusted after he nominated her last week.

He tried to convince Blue that she was a pawn. This is a strategy in case Blue wins the Power of Veto.

If Blue or America wins the POV, Jag will name Felicia as the replacement nominee (in the current plan).

The Veto Competition is on Saturday (October 21), where it will become clearer who will be heading to the BB25 jury next.

