Big Brother 25 spoilers: Veto Meeting plans revealed

Cameron Hardin is in charge of the Big Brother house this week.

He won the Head of Household Competition and stressed out many people.

Cameron made a big deal about targeting Blue Kim and Jag Bains but threw a curveball at the Nomination Ceremony.

The nominees for Week 6 were Izzy Gleicher and Felicia Cannon, leading to shockwaves going through the house.

Cameron had also talked about America Lopez being a backdoor plan, but it was all to throw off the people working against him.

The real backdoor plan appears to have been Cirie Fields, which shines some light on his future targets.

Who won the Power of Veto?

The BB25 cast played in the Veto Competition with prizes and punishments this weekend.

Here is a link that breaks down the prizes and punishments for the BB25 houseguests.

This is where people can exchange prizes/punishments when they are eliminated from the challenge, leading to some interesting decisions.

In the past, people have picked cash prizes or fancy vacations instead of taking the Power of Veto.

Jared Fields won the Power of Veto, putting the power in his hands for the upcoming Veto Meeting.

What are the Veto Meeting plans?

Cameron Hardin wants Jared to use the Power of Veto to save Felicia from the block.

The plan would then be to name Cirie Fields as the replacement nominee.

Cameron has assured Jared that it would be Izzy getting voted out at the next eviction Ceremony.

But it looks like Cameron wants to get Cirie out of the house. Cameron may have shown his hand to the wrong person.

Since Jared is Cirie’s son, this plan doesn’t work for him. Jared is now pushing other houseguests to convince Cameron to keep things the same.

Jared does not plan to use the Power of Veto at the Veto Meeting.

But he is also trying to convince Cameron that the smart move is to keep Felicia and Izzy on the block. He has grown tired of Cameron pushing him to use the POV and worries his fake alliance has been exposed.

If Jared declines to use the POV, Izzy or Felicia will be evicted next.

As a reminder, the Big Brother episode schedule has shifted. This is due to the return of football and the debut of the Survivor 45 cast.

The changes include a new two-hour episode and episodes getting removed from Wednesday nights.

Big Brother 25 airs on CBS.