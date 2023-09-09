Seattle Mariners fan is a player on Survivor 45

Imagine watching the Seattle Mariners appear in the playoffs and then traveling to Fiji to play on Survivor.

That’s what Brandon “Brando” Meyer was able to do over the past year.

For the first time in more than 20 years, the Mariners made it to the postseason in 2022.

The Mariners beat the Toronto Blue Jays in the first round of the playoffs but came up short against the Houston Astros in the second round.

Brando was on hand to watch the Mariners play in the 2022 ALDS, and a few months later, he was flying to Fiji to film a new season of Survivor.

Mariners fans and Survivor viewers will see how Brando did while competing for the $1 million prize.

Brandon Meyer on Survivor 45

CBS revealed the official cast for Survivor 45 this week, showing off the 18 people who filmed the new season.

The cast includes a returning player and someone else named Brandon (a content producer from Philly named Brandon Donlon).

Brando is a 23-year-old software developer from Seattle, Washington, who moved to the area after graduating college.

Below is a video where he talks a bit about himself. As one of the youngest members of the Survivor 45 cast, it should be interesting to see how he did while competing against the rest of the players.

It’s time to get out of my comfort zone! 🔥 I dared to take the plunge and am officially a castaway on #Survivor: 45! Watch me in the @survivorcbs premiere on September 27th on @cbs! pic.twitter.com/sVh38DScCM — brando (@brandomeyerdev) September 6, 2023

More details about Survivor 45 on CBS

Survivor 45 debuts on Wednesday, September 27.

The new season airs on CBS and will take back its 8/7c timeslot.

The arrival of Survivor will cause the Big Brother episode schedule to shift a bit. Fans of that reality competition show will want to note the new dates and times.

As a bonus, the new episodes of Survivor are 90 minutes each.

The added runtime will allow the producers to expand episodes each week. Some fans hope it will lead to the return of the opening credits and theme music.

Wednesdays will also feature 90-minute episodes of The Amazing Race beginning at 9:30/8:30c.

Survivor fans who want to feel old should check out the social media post below that Brando recently shared.

Crazy to think I was SIX YEARS OLD when #Survivor Cagayan aired and now I’m here :) pic.twitter.com/yv7XOjBZQB — brando (@brandomeyerdev) September 8, 2023

Fans can stream older episodes of Survivor using Paramount+. That includes Season 40 (Winners At War), where the producers brought back a group of past winners to compete for a $2 million prize.

The streaming service is also where fans can catch up on episodes from the current season, new episodes of Big Brother 25, and content from The Challenge USA: Season 2.

Survivor 45 debuts September 27 on CBS.