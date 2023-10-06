Big Brother 25 spoilers: Someone goes home, new HOH crowned

Cameron Hardin enjoyed another week of being in charge.

But his third week as the Head of Household came to an end.

Cameron targeted Felicia Cannon for eviction, putting her on the block next to Mecole Hayes.

Cameron also won the Power of Veto, allowing him to keep nominations the same.

During the October 5 episode of Big Brother 25, the houseguests sent the final person home.

People evicted from this point become members of the BB25 jury.

Who got evicted from the Big Brother house?

Mecole Hayes and Felicia Cannon gave speeches about wanting to remain in the game.

And then it was time for another Big Brother Eviction Ceremony.

Cory Wurtenbeger voted to evict Mecole, Cirie Fields voted to evict Mecole, and Blue Kim voted to evict Mecole.

Host Julie Chen Moonves took the show to commercial with a 3-0 vote in place.

Matt Klotz voted to evict Mecole, Jag Bains voted to evict Mecole, America Lopez voted to evict Mecole, and Bowie Jane voted to evict Mecole (in order).

By a vote of 7-0, Mecole Hayes was evicted from the Big Brother house.

Mecole went after Cory and America on her way out, telling the rest of the house to target them.

A new Big Brother 25 HOH

The HOH Competition was based on Instagram-like photos shared on the house screens. The houseguests got to see them ahead of time and were then quizzed on what they saw.

Eight people answered questions about what they had seen. It was done in rounds, with players answering true or false.

The competition finished in a tie between Bowie Jane and Felicia (perfect scores).

The tie-breaker question was to name the number of minutes for how long Jared Fields was a zombie.

Bowie Jane won the challenge by getting the closest number.

This is the first time Bowie Jane has won a competition. She is now the Head of Household for Week 10.

Bowie Jane will host a Nomination Ceremony on Friday (October 6). Who will she target? Stay tuned!

Meme finds out Jared and Cirie are mother and son. pic.twitter.com/eK1wSSlcNv — BB Live Updaters (@BBLiveUpdaters) October 6, 2023

Big Brother 25 airs on CBS.