Big Brother 25 spoilers: Jared’s HOH sees a vote flip

Big Brother 25 spoilers for Week 5 have now shifted.

Jared Fields and his close alliance members have moved to a third target, possibly indicating the first eviction vote of the season that hasn’t been unanimous.

Cameron Hardin and Red Utley were nominated by Jared, with Cameron becoming the primary target.

But Cameron saved himself by winning the Power of Veto.

This has afforded Cameron time to think about his week as the Head of Household and how targeting Jag Bains was likely a mistake.

At the Veto Meeting, Jared named Jag as his replacement nominee. The stage was set for Red or Jag to go home in the September 7 episode.

Who is the new target for eviction on Big Brother 25?

After the Veto Meeting, Jag was the target for eviction. He was set to exit the Big Brother house on a unanimous vote.

Not so fast.

The weekly flip-flopping for the Big Brother 25 cast began on Tuesday night. And it has led to a new target.

Cirie Fields is worried about Cameron and Red remaining in the house together, so she tells her son (Jared) what to do as the HOH.

The plan has shifted to saving Jag and voting out Red — with a twist.

Cirie wants to create fresh paranoia by blaming America Lopez and Cory Wurtenberger for rouge votes.

She is trying to create a situation where Cory and America are painted as the deciding votes in a 6-4 eviction.

Cirie also had an alternative plan to create an 8-2 vote against Red.

The intent is to get Cameron to go after Cory and America to avenge Red, who is about to get evicted.

It’s a mess that could still shift to Jag being the target again due to fickle opinions from Jared and Cirie before eviction night.

Big Brother 25 chaos

To help give the producers more content for upcoming episodes, America told Jag that he was safe.

America is part of the plan — at least how it applies to saving Jag and evicting Red. She doesn’t know how she could be painted as a ringleader.

It hasn’t helped that Cory pushed America under the bus after she shared her thoughts on who needed to go home.

As of early Wednesday morning (September 6), Jag is safe, and Red will be sent home next.

Don’t carve that in stone, as the sentiment of the person in charge (Cirie) could shift again before the official vote.

Big Brother 25 airs on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.