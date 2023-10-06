Big Brother 25 spoilers: Bowie Jane’s plan as the new HOH

Bowie Jane finally won a challenge on Big Brother 25.

And now she will have a hand in deciding the first BB25 jury member.

Mecole Hayes got sent home in a unanimous vote Thursday night, ending her chances at winning the $750,000 prize.

The houseguests then battled in an important Head of Household Competition.

Bowie Jane and Felicia Cannon tied, leading to a tie-breaker question that Bowie Jane won.

Various ideas about her HOH week have already been presented to Bowie Jane, but she has a plan.

What will Bowie Jane do as the Head of Household?

Bowie Jane had several chats with Cameron Hardin on the Big Brother live feeds.

Bowie Jane and Cameron are sticking together despite what some other houseguests want,

Or that’s what she wants Cameron to think, but she appears truthful.

Several people chatted about convincing Bowie Jane to target Cameron and Blue Kim. She’s not interested.

Bowie Jane wants to nominate Felicia and Cirie Fields for eviction.

She is still hurt by how her alliance with the ladies kept her in the dark.

The times when Cirie worked hard at gaslighting Bowie Jane have also stuck with her.

Bowie Jane has also approached Cameron about how she should deal with the ladies while they are on the block.

Anticipation for a Nomination Ceremony

Things could still change, but Bowie Jane made plans to nominate Cirie and Felicia.

She will host a Nomination Ceremony on Friday (October 6), and Cirie will get to play for the Power of Veto.

This would be the first Veto Competition where Cirie participates this season.

The ideal situation for Bowie Jane is that the nominees remain the same and that she doesn’t have to name a replacement nominee this week.

Bowie Jane’s plan to stay in the shadows is officially over, and she will soon send the first BB25 cast member to the jury house.

