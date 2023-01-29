Big Brother 24: Turner and Joseph begin dating with a series of humorous posts

Big Brother 24 alums Matt Turner and Joseph Abdin have announced that they are dating.

Yes, they are joking around, but the social media posts have led to a lot of fun for their fans.

As members of the BB24 cast, Turner and Joseph worked together for some of the 2022 summer season as part of a really strong alliance.

Joseph ended up getting eliminated during Dyre Fest when he was forced to live in the backyard.

Turner made it to the final three but ended up getting cut by Monte Taylor when Monte decided to take Taylor Hale with him to the final two.

After the season came to a close, Turner got engaged to his long-time girlfriend and Joseph started dating Taylor.

Turner and Joseph begin dating (jokingly)

Taking to social media, Turner posted two photos of Joseph at a recent get-together, noting that they were on a date in the caption. Joseph ended up responding to one of them.

My POV: “los huevos con waffle y water” — Joseph Abdin (@JosephAbdin) January 27, 2023

Since Joseph looks so detached and uninterested in the photos, some very funny comments from fans soon followed.

He’s on his phone doesn’t seem interested 😂😂😂 — LOVEBB082412 (@LoveBB082412) January 27, 2023 The next day, Turner posted some new photos, stating that he and Joseph were “on our second date” and that he was “kinda nervous” about it all.

Of course, this ended up leading to some more fun comments from the fans, many of which were having a lot of fun with the joking posts that Turner and Joseph were making.

Just don't steal half his muffin and you'll be fine — Jenny (@JWhitttz) January 28, 2023

A new season of Big Brother

While Turner and Joseph didn’t win their season, a new group of houseguests will get a shot at that $750,000 prize this summer. Fans should get to start watching new episodes around the end of June or the beginning of July 2023.

Recently, the producers asked for more BB25 applicants, possibly hinting that some new people will be living in the house this time around. This gives people who are hoping to compete a bit longer to submit those lengthy applications.

There have been a lot of Big Brother rumors online, leading to Nicole Franzel saying she wants to play Big Brother again. The three-time alum of the show was also the winner of the BB18 cast after playing on BB16. She would later return for BB22.

Elsewhere, a Big Brother 24 showmance has come to an end. Kyle Capener and Alyssa Snider just broke up, bringing an end to their attempt at rekindling the romance that they found inside the Big Brother house.

Big Brother 25 expected to air in Summer 2023 on CBS.