Big Brother 24 spoilers: Who did Taylor nominate for eviction?

Big Brother 24 spoilers are already revealing the Week 11 nominations for eviction.

Even though Alyssa Snider just got evicted on Thursday night, we now know who the new HOH has put on the block.

This is going to be an abridged week for the show, with a lot of pre-taping in order to get everything completed for the season finale.

And for any Big Brother fans who may not have realized it yet, the BB24 episode schedule comes to a close on September 25.

Taylor Hale, who won a fashion-oriented Head of Household Competition before the latest episode came to a close, was quickly tasked with naming two people to be on the block.

There weren’t a lot of choices, with the final four houseguests being Taylor, Monte Taylor, Matt Turner, and Brittany Hoopes.

Who did Taylor nominate for eviction?

Taylor has nominated Turner and Brittany, putting them both on the block during a week where the Power of Veto means almost everything.

This means that Monte is the only person with a vote this week, provided that the nominations remain the same.

What happens next on Big Brother 24?

Now that the nominees are set, the final four houseguests can play out the Week 11 Veto Competition. Everyone gets to play in the challenge this week, and the winner of the Power of Veto is going to get an automatic spot in the final three.

The nominees each know that they need to win the Power of Veto to take all control away from Taylor Hale this week. If Brittany Hoopes or Matt Turner end up winning the POV, they will step off the block, and Monte will become the replacement nominee.

Since there is only one person who gets to vote this time around, it is going to be tricky for some of these people to maneuver their way into the final three. All we know for sure is that Taylor has already clinched her spot in that final three.

The Big Brother live feeds are going to be very busy this week, and it will be interesting to see if the Taylor and Monte showmance survives.

The season finale for Big Brother 24 arrives on Sunday, September 25, when one of these four houseguests is going to walk away with a $750,000 prize. And one of them will also get a nice cash prize for being named America’s Favorite Houseguest.

Big Brother 24 airs on CBS during Summer 2022.