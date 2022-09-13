A new Big Brother 24 showmance has begun

Monte Taylor has made it to the final four on Big Brother 24. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother fans watching the live feeds on Tuesday morning saw what might be the latest showmance to emerge from the BB24 cast.

And much like when Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans started their relationship in the Big Brother 20 house, this one will have to be kept under wraps.

After cuddling a bit in the Head of Household bed, Monte Taylor and Taylor Hale had a kissing session while the cameras watched.

It isn’t too surprising that the flirting between Monte and Taylor has led to this point, and with how much they have been hanging out together as part of the final five, it could have been a predicted outcome.

Will this showmance evolve into more than just two attractive houseguests having fun together? We will all have to stay tuned to find out.

Based on the video shared below, it does seem like they are into each other enough to keep it going behind closed doors.

The Monte and Taylor showmance of Big Brother 24

Below is a short video that took place on the morning of Tuesday, September 13, on the Big Brother 24 live feeds. It all went down in the HOH Room.

This not a drill!!! Monte & Taylor are kidding!!! Omg! #BB24 pic.twitter.com/6IR0RqyKZv Get our Big Brother newsletter! September 13, 2022

Big Brother 24 spoilers for Week 10

The latest Big Brother 24 spoilers also involve Monte and Taylor as the final five houseguests move toward the next Eviction Ceremony.

Monte is the current HOH, and he just put Taylor on the block as a replacement nominee. Now, Taylor will sit next to Alyssa Snider on eviction night, with one of the ladies heading to the BB24 jury house very soon.

After Monte was disqualified from the Veto Competition, the power was taken out of his hands, forcing him to nominate a third person within the final five.

Taylor’s fate is in the hands of Brittany Hoopes and Matt Turner, who have the only two votes within the BB24 cast this week. In that regard, Taylor will work hard to keep her showmance with Monte a secret in order to try to stay in the house.

If Taylor survives the week, she gets to play for the next HOH, while Monte does not. It raises some interesting questions about whether or not she will protect him if she gets the power.

It’s going to be even more delicious when Taylor cuts Monte at final 3 now #BB24 pic.twitter.com/vcEWTqRxIL — Brian Scally (@Brian_Scally) September 13, 2022

For any Big Brother fans who haven’t seen it yet, Michael Bruner did another exit interview where he spoke about turning on Brittany and the situation with Kyle Capener.

Big Brother 24 airs on CBS during Summer 2022.