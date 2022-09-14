Big Brother schedule this week: The final Wednesday episode

Alyssa Snider slipped into the final five of the Big Brother 24 cast. Pic credit: CBS

The Big Brother schedule for this week includes the final Wednesday night episode of the summer and a really important eviction night.

Only six new episodes are left for the Big Brother 24 cast, showing how close we are to learning the $750,000 winner this summer.

Since Survivor 43 and The Amazing Race 34 will debut on Wednesday, September 21, Big Brother has been pushed off that evening.

Instead, there will be a special Friday night episode next week, setting the tone for what will happen on finale night.

But first, there are some important episodes left to air this week, including the one on September 14 that will reveal who won the Power of Veto.

For fans who want to jump ahead, here are some Big Brother spoilers about who won the Power of Veto for Week 10.

Big Brother schedule this week

Below are the two episodes left to air this week. During Episode 31, the final five houseguests will send someone new to the BB24 jury house, taking it down to just four people left competing for the title this summer.

Episode 30: Wednesday, September 14 at 8/7c.

Episode 31: Thursday, September 15 at 9/8c.

What nights is Big Brother on next week?

We are quickly approaching the Big Brother 2022 summer finale, which is set to arrive on Sunday, September 25. Usually, the show wraps up on a Wednesday evening, but it won’t be able to do that with the earlier premieres of Survivor and The Amazing Race.

The final four episodes and what nights Big Brother comes on next week are listed below. Note the special night on Friday, September 23.

Episode 32: Sunday, September 18 at 8:30e and 8p.

Episode 33: Thursday, September 22 at 9/8c.

Episode 34: Friday, September 23 at 8/7c.

Episode 34: Sunday, September 25 at 8/7c (two-hour finale).

