Big Brother 24 spoilers: Blindside attempt, vote prediction

Big Brother 24 spoilers about the September 15 Eviction Ceremony point to who is getting voted out next.

Monte Taylor controlled the house this week, setting his sights on possibly getting Brittany Hoopes out of the game.

When Brittany won the Power of Veto, though, it became slightly more complicated for Monte.

Heading into the Eviction Ceremony, it is Taylor Hale and Alyssa Snider on the block, with one of them about to become the next member of the BB24 jury.

Things got really messy in the house when Brittany tried to pull off a blindside and ensure that Taylor was the one to get evicted.

Brittany’s plan was to convince Matt Turner to toss Alyssa a sympathy vote by voting out Taylor. Then, Brittany would also secretly vote for Taylor, making it a 2-0 vote and thus saving Alyssa.

A BB24 Blindside discovered

The rest of the house saw when Brittany tried to pull Turner aside to try out this blindside move. They also saw Brittany speaking with Alyssa for a while, raising some red flags about what might be going on.

Turner then revealed what Brittany had told him, thus bringing an end to any thoughts of tossing a sympathy vote. This meant that the two guys were ready to go back to the eviction plan they had already formulated.

Who gets voted off Big Brother tonight?

Alyssa Snider is going to be voted of Big Brother 24 during the September 15 episode. It is likely going to be a 2-0 vote, with Brittany and Turner both choosing to vote against Alyssa.

If there happened to be a tie vote, Monte would place the deciding vote, but Monte is now in a showmance with Taylor, making it very unlikely that he would send her to the jury house this week.

The showmance is pretty dangerous for Taylor right now. If Turner figures it out, he would be more inclined to side with Brittany and vote Taylor out at the Thursday night Eviction Ceremony.

Moving forward, this is something to keep an eye on, as it also seems to indicate that Monte and Taylor are more likely to protect each other if they make it to the final three. That would be really bad news for Turner and/or Brittany.

Any chance they throw the spinning / hanging comp at the HGs tonight? Seems unlikely with only 3 competing but it might favor Taylor. The old standard HoH comp at this point was a circle / quiz. #bb24 https://t.co/mudOUO46Rg pic.twitter.com/D4cbmR38am — Big Brother Gossip 🇺🇦 (@BBGossip) September 15, 2022

