Big Brother 24 spoilers: Live feeds reveal final four, nominee cries

Big Brother 24 spoilers from the live feeds have made it pretty clear who the next member of the jury is going to be for this cast.

The final five houseguests have had several chats that make it obvious who is going to get voted out, even though the official Eviction Ceremony doesn’t take place until Thursday evening (September 15).

For some quick background, Monte Taylor is the Week 10 Head of Household and he nominated Brittany Hoopes and Alyssa Snider for eviction.

Over the weekend, Monte got disqualified from the Veto Competition, taking him out of the running for an important Power of Veto win.

When Brittany won the Power of Veto, it gave her the chance to save her own game, which is exactly what she did at the Veto Meeting.

Forced with naming a replacement nominee, Monte put Taylor Hale on the block next to Alyssa, setting the stage for one of them to become the next member of the BB24 jury.

Matt Turner tells Alyssa Snider she is going to jury house

While the final five houseguests were having a conversation in the backyard, Turner wanted to clarify something about Kyle to Alyssa, and while doing so, he said “so going into jury you know” before explaining himself.

It appeared to be a bit of a slip about what he plans to do with his vote this week, leading to Alyssa crying and noting that it isn’t the first time that someone has told her that she is going to the jury house.

Turner slips up says to Alyssa when you go to the jury house Kyle said that side will be pissed cause their whole downfall is cause of her. Alyssa gets emotional to hear him say she’s going to jury. She hopes they still hear her out. Turner tries to backtrack. 😹 #BB24 pic.twitter.com/d33z1OkeXD — Cat (@BBHCATD) September 13, 2022

Turner feels bad for Alyssa

After having the conversation where Turner alluded that Alyssa was going to the jury house, he felt bad he had said it in that fashion. It’s pretty clear that Turner is worried about what Kyle might say to Alyssa about him, as Turner might need her vote to become the Big Brother 24 winner.

There isn’t a lot of time left in the season for anyone to build up their resume, so these conversations are becoming more and more important. But Alyssa isn’t taking it well that she is about to get voted out, and it’s possible that she goes into the BB24 jury with some bitterness.

A bit earlier, Turner discussed how he felt bad about saying to Alyssa, "when you get to jury." Turner feels badly but, wants to make sure she knows everything about Kyle because she's easily swayed by him pic.twitter.com/zNeTYa6MfB — BB Live Updaters (@BBLiveUpdaters) September 13, 2022

And speaking of the BB24 jury, Michael Bruner gave another exit interview where he talked about how he played the game this summer. He was asked more direct questions about the controversy with Kyle, and also addressed turning on Brittany.

It is during the September 15 episode where Brittany and Turner will officially vote on whether to send Alyssa or Taylor to the jury house.

Big Brother 24 airs on CBS during Summer 2022.