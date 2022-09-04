Big Brother 24 spoilers: BB Comics Veto Competition results

Terrance Higgins is hoping to make it to the end of Big Brother 24. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 24 spoilers from the Week 9 Veto Competition were just made available through the live feeds.

With the Power of Veto on the line today, the remaining members of the BB24 cast took part in the annual BB Comics challenge.

Matt Turner had to sit this one out as the other six houseguests took part in the game. That was the result of Terrance Higgins picking Taylor Hale to play instead of Turner.

Backtracking a bit, Michael Bruner is the Week 9 Head of Household after he won that puzzle challenge on Thursday night (September 1).

At his Nomination Ceremony, Michael decided to put Terrance and Alyssa Snider on the block. Some Big Brother fans might see those as the obvious and predictable nominations, but Terrance did not.

On the live feeds, Terrance could be seen using veiled threats against Michael about what he will do if he gets sent to the BB24 jury house this week.

Who won the Big Brother 24 Veto Competition in Week 9?

Michael Bruner, Terrance Higgins, Taylor Hale, Brittany Hoopes, Monte Taylor, and Alyssa Snider all got to play in the BB Comics challenge on Saturday afternoon (September 3). It is taking place within the final seven because a Double Eviction is coming up.

The feeds were down for quite a length of time on Saturday, but when they came back on, it was revealed that Michael won the Power of Veto.

This is now the sixth time that Michael has won a Veto Competition during the Summer 2022 season of Big Brother, setting a brand new record for the history of the show. Nobody has won more POVs in a single season.

Big Brother 24 airs on CBS during Summer 2022.