Big Brother 24 showmance comes to a tragic end

Alyssa Snider broke up with Kyle Capener on the Big Brother live feeds. Pic credit: CBS

A Big Brother 24 showmance between Kyle Capener and Alyssa Snider has come to an end.

Kyle and Alyssa first met as members of the BB24 cast, with Alyssa pushing really hard to start up a relationship with him.

Well, the showmance has come to an end, because shortly after Kyle did everything he could to protect Alyssa and keep her in the house, she decided to officially end their relationship.

Alyssa now thinks that being with Kyle is bad for her game, and she has let him know that their time as a couple is over.

There are going to be Big Brother fans who say that Alyssa was using Kyle to stay in the game, pointing to her showmance as the only reason The Leftovers decided to shift targets.

As for Kyle, after he turned on The Leftovers in order to keep protecting Alyssa, he has just about run out of allies willing to keep him in the game.

Alyssa breaks up with Kyle on Big Brother live feeds

Below is a video straight from the Big Brother live feeds, where Alyssa sits down with Kyle to give him the bad news. In her speech to him, Alyssa claims that Kyle didn’t fight for her, but Big Brother fans know better.

While the live feeds have been cutting out a lot in recent weeks, the producers kept the cameras pinned on the former couple as they had a long conversation.

Big Brother 24 spoilers and what’s to come

There are a number of things that likely led to this outcome in the Kyle and Alyssa showmance. Of primary concern to Alyssa may be how she wants to distance herself from why Kyle was trending on Twitter for most of the weekend.

It’s also extremely likely that Alyssa is reacting to what happened with the latest Veto Competition. Here is a breakdown of the latest veto results and the outlook for the upcoming Eviction Ceremony.

#BB24 Turner says he really enjoyed Dyre Fest, Alyssa says she had a lot of fun and laughed a lot and it was Kyle’s favorite week, and Terrance says it was a great bonding experience.



Meanwhile: pic.twitter.com/SPTr6EcThI — 💜 Ashley April 💜 (@AprilM7739) August 31, 2022

We have an updated Big Brother episode schedule here which lays out some new times and dates for how the rest of the season is going to play out. There is a Friday night episode in the mix, plus the season finale is going to be airing on a Sunday night.

Will the former showmance end up being part of the BB24 jury? Make sure to tune in for all of the upcoming episodes to find out.

Big Brother 24 airs on CBS during Summer 2022.