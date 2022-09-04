Big Brother 24, Episode 26 preview

Monte Taylor really wants to make it to the end of Big Brother 24. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 24, Episode 26 arrives on Sunday night, providing CBS viewers with a lot of important moments.

On the last episode of the show, Kyle Capener was evicted on a unanimous vote. He became the fourth member of the BB24 jury.

Now, it’s time for the CBS audience to find out what happened with that HOH Competition and who wound up on the block to start out Week 9 of the Summer 2022 season.

There are just seven people left competing for the $750,000 prize, and they are Brittany Hoopes, Taylor Hale, Michael Bruner, Monte Taylor, Alyssa Snider, Matt Turner, and Terrance Higgins.

We don’t have too many episodes left until the big season finale, but here is a breakdown of the TV schedule for the BB24 cast.

One thing to keep in mind about the conclusion of the current season is that it comes to an end on a Sunday night (September 25).

Big Brother 24, Episode 26 for September 4

The new episode of Big Brother 24 begins at 8/7c on Sunday, September 4. It will pick up right after the end of the September 1 episode, with the houseguests competing in a puzzle challenge to become the new HOH.

Turner has to watch as one of the other six people wins the power and gets to decide which direction that the house is going to go during Week 9. Since there are no plans for twists from the producers, it will be a straightforward week with the potential for some eviction drama.

More from Episode 26 of Big Brother 24

Once the new HOH is set, the debate about who should go on the block will begin. And by the end of the episode, two people are going to be nominated for eviction. But who will the new HOH decide that they want to have as a primary target for the week?

As for the rest of the episode, there is likely to be more footage of the fallout from the comments that Kyle Capener made about a new possible Cookout and how Michael Bruner and Brittany Hoopes relayed those comments to the rest of the BB24 house.

Regarding Kyle, he has given several interviews following his Big Brother exit.

Everything over the next few episodes is going to lead to a dramatic Double Eviction on Thursday, September 8. It means two members of the BB24 cast will be heading to the jury house very soon.

Big Brother 24 airs on CBS during Summer 2022.