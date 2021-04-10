Big Brother 23: All-Star James Rhine shares hilariously accurate tip for BB23 applicants

James Rhine has played Big Brother two times so far. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 23 is taking place this summer, and there should be a new group of fresh faces for fans to cheer about very soon. Recently, the show requested that more people apply to be on the BB23 cast, furthering the belief that there aren’t going to be any returning houseguests this time.

James Rhine from Big Brother 6 and the first Big Brother All-Stars (BB7) weighed in with some very specific thoughts he has for new applicants. And James is someone that definitely knows what he is talking about here.

Back when James was on the show, he played with Kaysar Ridha, Dr. Will, Mike Boogie, and Janelle Pierzina, finishing seventh place as part of the BB6 cast and then in seventh place again on BB7.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Since his time on the show, James has been very active on social media, frequently weighing in with his thoughts on current seasons and supporting many other houseguests who have come along after him. He is also a player that some fans had hoped would get another shot at playing the game during the Big Brother 2020 season.

James Rhine has some Big Brother tips

Taking to his Twitter account, James responded to the request for new applicants by writing, “Step 1, Delete your Twitter. Step 2, apply…”

There might not be a more accurate opinion about people applying to be on reality competition shows, especially since social media leaves a trail that will certainly be examined by fans of the show.

Love Big Brother as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

It’s more apt than ever after someone was removed from the Big Brother Canada cast after fans felt they discovered racist and homophobic posts on his social media account.

Step 1, Delete your Twitter. Step 2, apply… https://t.co/1mSgxKQh0R — James Rhine (@jamesrhine) April 8, 2021

James is also a new father and frequently shares photos of their child (with wife Stephany) on social media.

Big Brother 2021 coming this summer to CBS

We expect the new season of the show to get started in June of 2021, and we also expect James to be commenting about it on social media. He always has unique takes on the new houseguests, and we can’t wait to hear what he has to say about them.

There is a new Big Brother casting director, so it will also be interesting to see how this new group of houseguests performs. For anyone who feels that they have what it takes to compete on the reality competition show, there is still time to get in those applications to possibly play for that $500,000 cash prize.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.