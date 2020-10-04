Big Brother 22 spoilers: Early eviction plan already set this week

Big Brother 22 spoilers coming from late Saturday night present a terrible outlook for one of the six remaining houseguests.

Earlier in the day, the Veto Competition was played. It set the stage for the next Eviction Ceremony because it was the new Head of Household who also secured the Power of Veto.

As we previously reported, it was Cody Calafiore who won the secret HOH Competition that took place after the Triple Eviction. It is the third time that he has been the HOH this summer and it immediately gave him the power to decide who would get nominated next.

Cody then nominated Christmas Abbott and Tyler Crispen for eviction.

And to really cement his control for the week, Cody won the Veto Competition. He will now keep the nominations the same and late Saturday night he was seen discussing what he wants to happen at the upcoming Eviction Ceremony.

Who is getting voted off Big Brother 22?

Tyler Crispen is doomed – at least for now. There are five days left to make a push to save himself, but the numbers are currently not in his favor.

After the Veto Competition, Cody and Nicole Franzel had a long chat. The end result of it was that they needed to get Tyler out and that they weren’t going to let either nominee know about it. Cody basically said it was time to send Tyler home, but he really meant it was time to send him to the BB22 jury house.

Later, Cody met with Memphis Garrett and Enzo Palumbo in the HOH Room. Memphis is definitely on board with keeping Christmas around, especially since he has bonded a lot with her this season. And Enzo told Cody that he needed to get Tyler evicted so that it would help his personal resume.

We posted a breakdown of competition wins for the Big Brother 22 cast earlier today, and Cody is clearly leading the way. Getting Tyler evicted could just be the icing on his personal cake this season.

Eviction Ceremony current predictions

As it stands, Nicole, Enzo, and Memphis are ready to vote out Tyler. They are the only people who currently have a vote for this week, so they definitely get to choose between the two nominees.

It appears that the script that Cody has written up for the week will be followed and that the next step is for him to lock in his nominees at the Veto Meeting on Monday.

Unless Tyler can find some way to create some magic, then the upcoming Big Brother 22 spoilers are going to be about him getting evicted and sent to join Daniele Donato in the jury house.

Big Brother airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.