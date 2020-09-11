Big Brother 22 houseguest Bayleigh Dayton does interview with ET

Big Brother 22 cast member Bayleigh Dayton is doing interviews outside of the house and one of them was with ET Canada today.

On Thursday night, Bayleigh was evicted on a 9-0 unanimous vote and she became the fifth member of Big Brother All-Stars to get sent home.

Now that she is outside of the house, Bayleigh has the chance to really share how she feels and she has not been holding back while answering questions about her gameplay.

Bayleigh speaks with ET Canada

In an interview with ET Canada, Bayleigh responded to a direct question about Christmas Abbott. The question was about what Christmas said before she announced her nominees for eviction.

We shared some video clips of what Christmas had said to Nicole Franzel and Tyler Crispen before the Nomination Ceremony. She talked about being afraid of getting “shot” and “cut” by Bayleigh is she nominated her.

None of that happened and fans on social media did not react kindly to what Christmas had been saying on the live feeds. It made the fight between Christmas, Bayleigh, and Da’Vonne Rogers seem even worse.

Below is a clip from the new Bayleigh interview as well as a link to the full one. Bayleigh and the interviewer touch on a lot of topics in regard to her time on the show and Bayleigh is extremely honest in the answers that she gives.

"All I can do is account for my actions and my intentions," – @BayleighDaily addresses her fight with #Christmas from yesterday's episode of #BB22👀 Check out our FULL interview with the @CBSBigBrother queen here — https://t.co/PRhBRe5Rk4 pic.twitter.com/qEot2inAlJ — ET Canada (@ETCanada) September 11, 2020

Bayleigh should be active on social media

It should be very interesting to see what Bayleigh has to say about the rest of the season of the show. Everyone who has been evicted from Big Brother 22 has gone on social media to share their opinions of the current season.

Recently, Kaysar Ridha and Bayleigh’s husband, Swaggy C, even shared a video of themselves together on social media. It was an amusing piece and it showed how much healthier Kaysar looks now that he is out of the house.

Swaggy C has said a lot about the show in recent weeks. He said that Bayleigh is retiring from reality television and he even shared a video on him buying Bayleigh a huge present for when she gets home.

Only time will tell if Bayleigh is really done with reality television shows, but when she sees the racist texts that were sent to her while she was in the house (Swaggy C shared some of them) she may continue down that road.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.