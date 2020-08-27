Big Brother: Racist attacks Swaggy C, Bayleigh on social media but meets wrath of fans, former houseguests

Big Brother 20 cast members Swaggy C and Bayleigh Dayton were attacked on social media by a racist who felt that Bayleigh shouldn’t be on All-Stars this season.

The woman apparently felt that she could send the cruel and insulting messages to two reality TV stars and that the world would never find out about it.

Boy, was she wrong. Fans of Swaggy C and Bayleigh came out in force as soon as he shared the messages on social media.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Former houseguests, including Big Brother 16 winner Derrick Levasseur, have also come out in support of the married couple.

Swaggy C shares the ugly rhetoric online

Taking to his Twitter account, Chris Williams, who is now better known by his nickname Swaggy C, shared a really ugly direct message that he received. He also shared one that his wife had received from the same person.

Be aware — before you read the messages shared in the image below — that they are NSFW DMs and the word choices are intended to be cruel and uncouth.

Fans and former houseguests share their support

Swaggy C and Bayleigh have a lot of fans from their time on Big Brother, The Challenge, and Say Yes to the Dress. And those fans came out in droves. Some of them posted messages about contacting the workplace, friends, and family members of the woman who sent the DMs.

Read More Big Brother trolling: Evel Dick Donato hints at return to show

Sent a strongly worded email to Brenda. pic.twitter.com/ctDYltHNIP — kenia 💌 (@UnaMalcria) August 25, 2020

She smart to have her account private regardless karma is coming for her pic.twitter.com/YvV6kA9rB4 — Maria(missm69) 🇨🇺🇺🇸🦂⚜✊🏼 (@MariaNo86734992) August 24, 2020

Paul Abrahamian from BB18 and BB19 also responded to the post:

Big Brother 16 winner Derrick Levasseur left Swaggy C a long message of support on Twitter, speaking about how that person really needed to be held accountable for their actions.

Swaggy C responded to Derrick’s tweet, writing, “thank you bro. it’s tough out here man. These are constant. I’m just finally posting to reveal some people’s true colors. Your words are definitely appreciated man.”

Having to deal with people like the woman who sent them the messages might be one of the main reasons that Swaggy C and Bayleigh are retiring from reality TV. It’s possible that they have simply had enough with the drama.

Bayleigh is currently doing well on Big Brother All-Stars 2, so maybe she can win some nice prize money that would set them up for life. Some Big Brother fans might also find it amusing that Swaggy C is rooting for someone other than Bayleigh to win.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.