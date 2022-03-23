Big Brother 20’s Tyler Crispen writes a beautiful love note to fiancée Angela Rummans for her birthday

Angela Rummans and Tyler Crispen were a part of the BB20 cast in Summer 2018. Pic credit: CBS

Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans met as members of the Big Brother 20 cast where they began a showmance inside of the house.

Once they left the game, Tyler and Angela made things official as a couple, and soon moved in together.

When Tyler returned to play on Big Brother All-Stars 2, it was very clear how much he missed Angela, frequently leading to him speaking about her to other houseguests and in Diary Room sessions.

Now, the Big Brother couple is engaged to be married, but as we wait for that big wedding day to arrive, they are always sharing fun posts on social media about their lives and their relationship.

Tyler Crispen pens a love note to Angela Rummans

“Happy birthday to my best friend, the love of my life, and my entire world. This world is truly a better place because you are in it. You inspire me everyday to be the best version of myself and you are the brightest light in my life. I love you more than words can express. Can’t wait to celebrate you ❤️,” Tyler wrote on an Instagram post that he shared today.

March 23 is the birthday for the Big Brother alum now living in Hilton Head, South Carolina. She ended up finishing in fourth place as a member of the BB20 cast and is rumored to be on a new season of The Challenge for CBS.

Big Brother news and notes

Some recent rumors suggest that Angela Rummans is playing on a spin-off of The Challenge right now. CBS has put together a new version of The Challenge, where it will focus on people who have been on one or more of the reality shows that air on the network. That looks to include former cast members of Big Brother, Survivor, The Amazing Race, and Love Island USA.

Recently, BB19 player Jessica Graf revealed that she is pregnant. She is now married to Cody Nickson and the couple is expecting their child to arrive this summer.

Elsewhere in the world of Big Brother alums, BB11 winner Jordan Lloyd celebrated her sixth wedding anniversary with Jeff Schroeder. The Big Brother couple is still going strong.

For fans looking forward to seeing the Big Brother house full of people again, a new season is being produced that will come out this summer. We should be learning more details about possible themes and a start date pretty soon.

Big Brother 24 airs on CBS during Summer 2022.