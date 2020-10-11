Big Brother 2020 spoilers: Who is about to get evicted from the house?

Big Brother 2020 spoilers coming from the live feeds indicate who is in danger of going to the jury next.

This is a big week because following the Tyle Crispen eviction, there are just five people left in the running to become the Big Brother winner this summer.

What happens next is likely going to shock both of the people who are on the block this week.

Nicole Franzel won the Head of Household Competition and kept the power with herself and Cody Calafiore.

At the Nomination Ceremony, Nicole put Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett on the block. Nicole also chatted with Enzo Palumbo about how she wanted to keep him safe this week.

Then, Nicole also won the Power of Veto. She kept the power to herself and could change the nominations if she wants to.

The current plan by Nicole is to keep the nominations the same and she has already told that plan to Cody and Enzo.

Who is getting evicted from Big Brother 22 this week?

Cody and Nicole had a long chat about how they want this week to go and the end result is that they have already decided who they want to be the next houseguest sent to the BB22 jury.

Memphis is the target for eviction and that is the tentative plan. Cody and Enzo are both on board with voting him out as soon as possible, which would allow Christmas to make it to the final four.

This is one of those things that could definitely shift as the week goes on, especially with only five people left in the game.

The house hasn’t even had the Veto Meeting yet for the week, so there is always a shot of something changing. We don’t think Nicole will use the POV and we also feel that Cody will push to keep Christmas around because he feels Memphis is a bigger threat in the game.

More Big Brother news

Outside of the house, Tyler Crispen has been doing a lot of post-eviction interviews. In one of them, he spoke about how bad Christmas Abbott is at jury management. He also talked about not having any regrets in the game this summer.

And inside the house, the final houseguests were recently guessing about who they think will win America’s Favorite Player. Very soon, viewers will be getting to place votes on who they feel deserves that prize.

Big Brother airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.