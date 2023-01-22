Big Brother 20 alum says he is a millionaire, seeks to clarify net worth

Chris “Swaggy C” Williams from Big Brother 20 took to social media to clarify many things about himself today.

Feeling he needed to set the record straight about many things that have been popping up on social media, Swaggy C began dropping knowledge for his followers.

Big Brother fans got to know Swaggy when he was part of the BB20 cast in the Summer of 2018.

That was the season where Kaycee Clarke beat out Tyler Crispen for the $500,000 prize.

During the BB20 season finale, Swaggy proposed to Bayleigh Dayton, with who he had started a relationship while still inside the house.

Since then, Swaggy and Bayliegh have gotten married, moved to Puerto Rico, and had a baby daughter.

Taking to Twitter on January 22, Swaggy started posting a lot of information about his life and how things have been going with Bayleigh. It seems he was responding to some accusations made by Big Brother: Over the Top player Danielle Lickey.

Jumping into what Swaggy posted, he stated that after appearing on Big Brother, the couple lived in two penthouses that cost them $47,000 per month. It seemed that he had taken offense to Danielle knocking their living situation.

Swaggy C from BB20 shares personal details. Pic credit: @SwaggyCTV/Twitter

Later, Swaggy posted that he is eight inches taller than what Google displays about him.

As for the net worth advertised for Swaggy C, he states that the number ($420,000) isn’t even close to what he brings home and that he makes the listed number monthly.

Swaggy C shares more facts about his life. Pic credit: @SwaggyCTV/Twitter

It wasn’t that long ago that Swaggy and Bayleigh were giving a tour of their “$10 million mansion” down in Puerto Rico.

Danielle Lickey posts about Swaggy C and Bayleigh

As for what Danielle put up on social media that got Swaggy upset, below are some of the recent tweets that Danielle just made where she claims that Swaggy isn’t being honest about his earnings.

This may be just the beginning of a new Big Brother feud playing out online.

Danielle Lickey posted some things on Twitter about Chris Williams. Pic credit: @misslickey_/Twitter

