Big Brother 11’s Jeff Schroeder celebrates birthday with wife Jordan Lloyd

Jeff Schroeder from Big Brother 11 just turned 44 years old on Sunday, June 5. To help celebrate his birthday weekend, his wife, Big Brother winner Jordan Lloyd, posted a message about him online.

Jeff and Jordan became very well known to Big Brother fans when they appeared on the show’s summer 2009 season. During that season, they got involved in a showmance that would later lead to marriage and two kids.

As a part of the BB11 cast, Jeff finished in fifth place, putting him on the jury where he would get to vote on the winner. By a vote of 5-2, Jordan became the BB11 winner over runner-up Natalie Martinez.

Jeff and Jordan later returned as a team on the Big Brother 13 cast, where Jordan finished in fourth place, and Jeff placed seventh. The couple also played on a season of The Amazing Race and took part in Marriage Boot Camp to round out their reality TV careers.

Jordan celebrates Jeff’s 44th birthday

“Birthday weekend for my old man😜 #44,” Jordan Lloyd wrote as the caption of a photo she posted on Instagram that featured herself and her husband, Jeff Schroeder.

There are rumors of a new Big Brother couple on The Amazing Race. CBS will be airing that new season of TAR in the fall, and filming has just begun. The official cast list has not yet been revealed, but the rumors could be very interesting to BB fans.

Elsewhere, Bayleigh Dayton and Swaggy C revealed they moved out of the country to raise their new baby. The couple from Big Brother 20 is expecting a child to arrive soon, and they are on a new adventure outside of the United States.

For fans who are excited about what might come next for the reality competition series, the producers are working on putting together a great BB24 cast. Host Julie Chen Moonves also just helped reveal the Big Brother 24 start date for this summer. Soon, she will be providing fans with a new house tour.

For fans of the show who want to go back and watch Jordan Lloyd and Jeff Schroeder play on Big Brother 11 or Big Brother 13, all episodes from those seasons are available for streaming on Paramount+. The couple also hosted a competition during Big Brother 12.

Big Brother 24 airs on CBS during Summer 2022.