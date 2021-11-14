Bethenny Frankel gets blasted for message congratulating Paris Hilton on her wedding

Bethenny Frankel tried to make a kind post about Paris Hilton but got dragged. Pic credit: Bravo

Bethenny Frankel is getting blasted over a message she sent to congratulate Paris Hilton after she married Carter Reum in the most talked about wedding of the year.

And while the former Real Housewives of New York star wasn’t trying to be shady, she still managed to cause a bit of backlash over a simple slip of the tongue (fingers?)

It all went down on Twitter when Bethenny retweeted Paris Hilton’s tweet about her wedding. The post featured four breathtaking photos of Paris in her wedding dress as she gushed about her wedding day dreams.

“Beyond stunning…” Bethenny wrote.

But what came next had several people scratching their heads and responding to Bethenny to set her straight.

“Congratulations on your happy ending…” Bethenny wrote and the responses started pouring in.

Beyond stunning… congratulations on your happy ending… https://t.co/yGGOuJygQf — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) November 14, 2021

Bethenny Frankel called out — Bad choice of words?

The debate is on in the comments of Bethenny Frankel’s tweet with quite a few commenters arguing that getting married isn’t the end of a woman’s life. One commenter even said, “Happy ending?? A woman’s life doesn’t end when she gets married.”

Another chimed in, tagging Bethenny and the first commenter to say, “Seriously was going to type this… i was thinking happy new beginning. Happy you felt it was odd as well.”

Another hoped to correct the RHONY alum, writing, “you mean happily ever after? its not her ‘happy ending’ she’s not dying or getting a massage w a special surprise.. it’s the start of a new beginning.”

Another sided with Bethenny, telling her, “I’ve always admired your honesty and frankness. I know you didn’t mean that as an insult. I’m sure Paris knows too. [wink emoji] keep being Bethenny and come back to bravo!”

Bethenny has been keeping busy on Twitter

Those who follow Bethenny Frankel on Twitter know that the Bravo alum stays busy on the social media site. She always shares her thoughts on current events including the recent tragedy at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston.

Bethenny has strong opinions about what happened and how it could have been prevented. She’s even talked about who should and shouldn’t have been at the show both on Twitter and on a special episode of her podcast.

She has even taken a special interest in the recovery of those injured in the stampede, offering up $10,000 to the family of Ezra Blount, the 9-year-old who is currently on life support.

Bethenny has also been very vocal about the much-talked-about Bravo book Not All Diamonds and Rosé, taking aim at those involved for “trashing women.” The RHONY alum said she was approached about doing the book but decided not to take part and slammed the project for “capitalizing on our weaknesses.”

With RHONY rumors swirling earlier this year about a possible return to the show, Bethenny Frankel has made it clear where she stands when it comes to a reality TV return.

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus.