Bethenny Frankel slams new Bravo book Not All Diamonds and Rosé, chose not to participate

The new Bravo book Not All Diamonds and Rosé just came out and already, Bethenny Frankel is speaking out. The former Real Housewives of New York star wants to make it very clear that she is not a fan of the book or the concept behind it.

Bethenny also said that she was initially tapped to be a part of the book, which uses quotes from more than 100 sources connected to the Real Housewives shows on Bravo but that she had turned it down.

It turns out, Bethenny didn’t think the book was a good idea from the start and now that it’s out, she’s been even more vocal about her disapproval of the book, because she isn’t fond of “trashing women.”

Bethenny Frankel slams Not All Diamonds and Rosé

“I think we need more stories about women trashing women… Or…. we can publish a book about it? Is that a good idea? #2021” Bethenny tweeted in response to the buzz about the Dave Quinn book.

She continued, “PS. I’ve had my regrettable moments but capitalizing on our weaknesses? That’s ‘rich’… literally #WomenSupportingWomen lol.”

When Bethenny was asked if Andy Cohen was profiting from the book and while she revealed that she had “no clue” about that, she went on to say, “I vaugely remember being approached about it & taking a hard left…but I don’t know. It just keeps coming up. Yay for them but every day from me to Carole to Kelly to Teresa to Danielle to heather to Sonja etc. Nobody gets out without paying the bill…”

Will Bethenny Frankel return to Real Housewives of New York?

Bethenny was a part of the RHONY cast for Seasons 1 through 3 and then returned to the Bravo show again in Season 7 and stayed on through Season 11.

While Bethenny is one of the most popular cast members in the history of the show, she’s made it clear that she has no interest in returning.

Back in August, when rumors that Bethenny was in talks with Bravo to return to RHONY, Monsters & Critics reported that Bethenny shut that down, calling the rumors “false.”

Interestingly, these rumors keep popping up season after season when it was just revealed that Andy Cohen didn’t initially even want Bethenny Frankel on RHONY in the first place.

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus.