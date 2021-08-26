Is Bethenny Frankel returning to RHONY? Here’s what she had to say about casting rumors

Bethenny Frankel is not returning to RHONY. Pic credit: Bravo

A recent rumor about Bethenny Frankel returning to the Real Housewives of New York had fans of the show feeling hopeful, but is there any truth to the OG’s return?

It’s been a very rough season for the New York franchise and it’s not clear how the network plans to move forward after a dismal season with low ratings. Viewers continue to complain about the trajectory of the show as politics, race, and social issues have become a focal point and people are not happy about it.

What they were happy about, however, was a recent rumor that Bethenny Frankel was in talks with Bravo to make a grand return and save the show. Now Bethenny is speaking out!

Is Bethenny Frankel returning to RHONY?

The Real Housewives of New York alum has been busy with her relief efforts in Haiti but she recently took the time to clear up the rumor.

Bethenny shared a post on Twitter and made it known that she has not spoken to Bravo about making a return to the show despite the recent reports.

“I posted on Insta that my being in talks w @BravoTV is 100 false…” she wrote. “The leak is desperate for attention. I haven’t spoken to bravo since leaving & @Andy & I don’t discuss rhony.”



The “leak” Bethenny referred to in her post was from gossip site @deuxmoi who got the information from a source who claimed to have tea about the upcoming season of RHONY. According to the source, Bethenny was making a return and was negotiating executive producer credit. She would join Ramona Singer and Eboni K.Williams as a full-time cast member.

The source claimed that former Housewife Tinsely Mortimer was also in brief talks with Bravo for a potential comeback and that Luann de Lesseps had been demoted to a friend of the show. But now we know that the rumors are false thanks to Bethenny.

Bethenny Frankel is not in negotiations with Bravo

If Bethenny’s confirmation wasn’t enough, a source close to production on The Real Housewives of New York reaffirmed the news.

The insider told Hollywood Life, “Bethenny is not in negotiations to return to RHONY. She hasn’t had a conversation with the network in a long time about returning and it’s not something she’s interested in at this time.

The source added, “She’s focused on other projects and things and doesn’t see herself returning to the franchise. She has no idea where these rumors started but they couldn’t be further from the truth.”

Viewers are most likely disappointed to find out that Bethenny’s return is not a possibility right now as many people have been calling for the OGs return especially after such a dismal season.

The Real Housewives of New York airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.