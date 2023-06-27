Bethenny Frankel calls Jessica Chastain ‘Kate Chastain,’ Below Deck alum reacts to flub

The Real Housewives of New York alum Bethenny Frankel had a name mishap while co-hosting the Today with Hoda and Jenna.

Bethenny filled in for Jenna Bush Hager, getting in the summer spirit by rocking a one-piece swimsuit with the Today Show logo on it.

The former reality TV star paired her swimsuit with a pair of black jeans.

However, it wasn’t her outfit that gained her attention for her guest co-host stint.

Nope, Bethenny had a slip of the tongue during her chat with Hoda Kotb, where Bethenny confused an A-list celebrity Jessica Chastain, and Below Deck Chastain.

To be fair, the actress and reality TV star do have the same last name.

Bethenny Frankel calls Jessica Chasten ‘Kate Chastain’

Hoda commented on Bethenny’s glam look, which was created with only drugstore products. The remark had Bethenny in a bit of a frenzy, trying to explain that she that was true and why.

“Kristofer Buckle, world-famous makeup artist, does Blake Lively and Kate Chastain,” Bethenny spilled, not realizing her flub and even adding he did Kate’s makeup for the Met Gala this year.

The makeup artist has worked with Jessica in the past, which was clearly what Bethenny meant.

Bethenny continued her story, sharing that she called Kristofer last night, and he agreed to help.

The clip of the name mishap was captured by the Instagram fan account @ratemybravo.

“This is sending me to the moon” was the caption on the IG post.

It didn’t take Kate very long to get in on the action using her hilarious sarcasm and wit to react to being confused with Jessica.

Below Deck alum Kate Chastain reacts to Bethenny Frankel’s name mishap

Kate took to her Instagram Stories to poke fun at Bethenny’s mistake. The new mom shared two different slides to get her point across.

In the first one, Kate had a clip of Bethenny on the show writing, “She’s not wrong…. My makeup did look amazing last time I went to the Met Gala.

Kate jokes about Bethenny calling Jessica Chastain her. Pic credit: @kate_chastain/Instagram

A swipe right had Kate following up her message with a picture of the year Kim Kardashian wore all black to the Met Gala. Kim’s entire body, including her face, was covered in black mesh-like material.

“The makeup did look fantastic under my ensemble,” the Below Deck alum joked.

Kate pokes fun at Bethenny Frankel’s Met Gala comment. Pic credit: @kate_chastain/Instagram

There’s no doubt that Bethenny Frankel referring to Jessica Chastain as Kate Chastain’s pretty hilarious. Even Kate thought it was funny, and she’s sleep deprived from having a newborn.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo. The Real Housewives of New York Season 14 premieres on Sunday, July 16 at 9/8c.