Bershan Shaw shades Heather Thomson for claiming RHONY season was tough on her

Bershan Shaw weighs in on Heather Thomson’s claims that she was assaulted while filming for Season 13. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

It’s no secret that the Real Housewives of New York City ladies are known for their knockout, drag out fights.

The cast has a reputation for being fearless when it comes to engaging in conflict, and they certainly don’t hold their feelings or opinions back.

Season 13 is no exception.

The new season sees the addition of a new Housewife and the return of a blast from the past. Heather Thomson returns for a brief time in the upcoming season and she has made it clear that coming back to the show wasn’t all she thought it would be.

It was no secret that Heather clashed with current RHONY Housewife, Leah McSweeney. When the trailer for the upcoming season was released, fans immediately noticed that there will come a time when Heather and Leah go head-to-head.

Heather has since claimed that she was assaulted by a cast member, rumored to be Leah.

During an interview with The Domenick Nati Show, RHONY cast member Bershan Shaw weighed in with her thoughts on Heather’s claims and reveals that Heather has left her a little perplexed.

Bershan wonders why Heather found filming so ‘tough’

While chatting, Domenick asked Bershan, “Heather is claiming that she was assaulted by the RHONY cast when she returned. Did you hear about this?”

“I have heard about that,” Bershan admitted. “Now, she says she was assaulted? See, I met Heather and I loved her. I liked her. I saw her — you know, I mean, she said that it was tough. She said that it was really, really tough.”

She continued, “I don’t know why she thought it was so tough ‘cuz she’s been on [the show] before.”

However, Bershan also acknowledged that there may be some truth to Heather’s claims.

“You know, I think it’s two sides to every story. That’s what I want to tell everyone — there’s two sides to every story,” she concluded.

Heather claims she was assaulted by the ’new girl’

According to Heather, her return to the show was more than she bargained for, and during an interview with the Friends of Dorothy podcast, she revealed that she was assaulted by a member of the current RHONY cast.

“I get assaulted this season on the show, believe it or not,” she said.

Heather continued to say that she was fine but lamented that the show was vastly different from when she was a full time cast member.

“The show has changed a lot where, you know, the fourth wall and bringing stuff up,” she explained. “The podcast comes up on the show and it’s totally taken out of context — mine and Carole’s podcast…They just kept accusing me of talking s**t about them behind their backs and…talking about them in the press.”

And although she wouldn’t name names, Heather shared, “It was actually the new girl, it’s like the new regime that was intimidated by or…just wanted to show who was the queen bee.”

Based on earlier reports about Heather’s time filming with the cast, it seems that the alleged assault may have come from Leah McSweeney.

Fans will have to tune in and watch it play out.

The Real Housewives of New York City premieres Tuesday, May 4 at 9/8c on Bravo.