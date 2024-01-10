Ben Higgins reveals the sound advice he has for The Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner

Ben Higgins knows all too well about the trials of putting your entire life on TV, so he was the perfect person to share some wisdom for The Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner.

Gerry is now a happily wedded man after finding love in the first season of the spin-off show.

The 72-year-old and his new wife, Theresa Nist, are still in newlywed bliss after tying the knot in an extravagant TV wedding on January 4 – marking the end of a successful first season for the show.

While it seems Gerry has gotten his happily ever after, his time in the spotlight came with some controversy.

The straight-laced businessman was lauded for his drama-free life – until someone from his past tried to sully his name.

One day before the finale, Gerry’s ex made bombshell claims against him, threatening to overshadow his big moment.

However, things went off without a hitch, Gerry proposed to Theresa, and now the couple is officially married.

Ben Higgins shares words of advice for Gerry Turner

Several Bachelor Nation stars supported Gerry and Teresa by showing up on their wedding day, one of them being Ben Higgins.

The Bachelor alum, who starred in Season 20 of the long-running show, recently spoke with Life & Style and shared some advice for Gerry.

“It’s hard to give somebody in their 70s advice, honestly. But my advice to them would be to keep your head on straight,” said Ben.

Admittedly, it’s the same advice he would give anyone joining the franchise.

He added that Gerry should try not to be impacted by the negatives or positives from being on reality TV and to “stay consistent with who you’ve been and who you are.”

“Don’t let this wild world that happens fast and that can you know spit you up and turn you around real quick and mess with you too much,” said Ben.

The Golden Bachelor couple Gerry and Teresa will enjoy a romantic honeymoon in Italy

Gerry and Theresa posted many photos from their stunning wedding, but we can’t wait to see the honeymoon snaps.

We know that The Golden Bachelor couple will enjoy a romantic honeymoon in Italy, but it seems they haven’t jetted off on the European getaway just yet.

Gerry’s newest Instagram post indicates that he’s still in the U.S. and was headed to see Theresa after a trip to Palm Springs.

The former restauranteur shared an adorable photo of his dog Cody and noted, “I had to come to Indiana to get my four-legged best buddy!!!”

Gerry Turner shares a photo of his dog, Cody. @goldengerryturner/Instagram

Gerry said they were heading to Theresa’s home state of New Jersey so that she could meet his fur baby.

“Theresa is anxious to meet Cody and add a pet to her life,” said Gerry.

The Golden Bachelor is currently on hiatus.