Below Deck’s Fraser Olender and Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher team up for fun event

Below Deck fan favorites Fraser Olender and Daisy Kelliher are coming together for a special fan event.

Daisy and Fraser have been friends for two years after meeting through the Below Deck franchise at BravoCon.

They both live in London and often share snaps of them hanging out.

This week, Daisy took to Instagram to reveal she and Fraser are giving fans a bit of a Below Deck reunion.

While we wait for more Below Deck Sailing Yacht and Below Deck, Fraser and Daisy are having a little meet and greet.

The event is happening soon, too!

Fraser and Daisy have joined Marquis Charters for a VIP experience at the Sausalito Boat Show, which will run from Friday, October 4, to Sunday, October 7.

“Ready to elevate your Sausalito Boat Show experience? 🚤 Step aboard our luxury yachts for an exclusive VIP Meet & Greet with special celebrity guests from hit show @belowdeckbravo, @daisykelliher87 & @fraserolender! 🌊 Imagine sipping champagne, mingling with stars, and soaking in the breathtaking views of the Bay—all in unmatched style. 🛥️ This is more than just a boat show; it’s your chance to create unforgettable memories. But hurry, spots are limited! 🎟️ Secure your VIP experience now and cruise into a day of luxury and glamour. ✨,” read the IG post.

The event will include swag, a Q&A session, a cocktail hour, and a private reception with Daisy and Fraser. The event takes place on Saturday, October 5, and costs $158. Tickets can be purchased through the Sausalito Boat Show 2024 website.

When will Below Deck Sailing Yacht and Below Deck return to Bravo?

News of Daisy and Fraser teaming up for the boat show event has fans wondering when their respective shows will return on Bravo airwaves.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 has been pushed back, but we hear the season will premiere this fall. Daisy returns for her fourth season with Captain Glenn Shephard and Gary King. The latter is rumored to be the reason the show was delayed after sexual misconduct allegations were made against Gary after Season 5 was filmed.

Season 12 of Below Deck has wrapped filming, We know Fraser returns for his third stint as chief stew and fourth season on the OG show working with Captain Kerry Titheradge. The new season likely won’t be back on Bravo until early 2025.

Below Deck and Below Deck Sailing Yacht are currently on hiatus on Bravo.